Blackmon’s two-out hit in 6th breaks tie, helps West Bladen end three-game slide

BLADENBORO — Junior Brycen Blackmon’s two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning broke a tie and helped lift West Bladen to a 12-8 win over Red Springs in Three Rivers Conference high school baseball Tuesday night.

The Knights snapped a three-game skid, and gained a measure of atonement for a 13-5 loss at the Red Devils’ diamond on May 5.

• Knights: Blackmon, 2-for-4, 3 RBI; sophomore Hunter Smith, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; junior Devon Strange, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; sophomore Michael Young, 1-for-2, RBI; junior Alex Brisson, 1-for-4, double.

• Red Devils: Terrance Barefield, 3-for-3; Dorian Bryant, 1-for-3, 3 RBI; Jaylon Lowery, 2-for-2, 2 RBI.

• Pitching: In a statistical quirk, junior Bryley Williams surrendered four runs in the top of the sixth allowing Red Springs to tie, but he earned the win — his first against one loss — when the Knights went ahead in the bottom of the sixth, then Young came on in the seventh to record the final three outs. Young struck out two. Junior right-hander Josh Russ went the first five innings, allowing just two earned runs, striking out seven and only walking one. The three hurlers combined to allow only two walks — a season low for the team in a game — and eight hits.

• Sixth inning: With two out and runners at second and third, Blackmon singled to center scoring Williams and Young. Two of the Knights’ seven walks sandwiched a passed ball scoring Blackmon, and sophomore Hunter Elks came home on an error.

• First inning: West Bladen grabbed a 5-1 lead with three hits, three walks and two batters hit by pitches.

• Third inning: The Knights lead grew to 8-2 with Strange’s run-scoring single, and runners getting aboard by dropped third strike, a walk and two errors.

• Next: West Bladen, 1-1 Three Rivers, 2-5 overall, at East Columbus on Friday; Red Springs, 0-2 Three Rivers, 1-5 overall, at East Bladen on Friday.