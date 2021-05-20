West Bladen dealt third consecutive defeat

CERRO GORDO — West Bladen lost its third match in as many days Wednesday, falling to host West Columbus 6-3 in Three Rivers Conference girls high school tennis.

• Singles: Winners for West Bladen were sophomore Kaden Thurman 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1; sophomore Lainey Autry 6-4, 6-7 (1-7), (10-8) at No. 2; and freshman Yari Santana 4-6, 6-4, (10-8) at No. 6.

• Doubles: Sophomores Dakota Stone and Rosie Miller were close at No. 3, falling 9-7.

• Next: West Bladen, 1-3 Three Rivers, 1-3 overall, hosts St. Pauls on May 27; West Columbus, 3-2 Three Rivers, 3-2 overall, hosts East Columbus on June 2.