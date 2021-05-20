ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen closed its home schedule with a 7-0 win over St. Pauls on Wednesday in Three Rivers Conference girls high school tennis.

The Lady Eagles went undefeated at home, winning both matches. They are 3-1 away from the friendly confines with two more road tests to go.

• Singles: Winners for the hosts were, respectively from Nos. 1-5, Lily Lin 6-0, 6-0; senior Alyssa Futrell 6-1, 6-0; senior Carlie West 6-0, 6-4; junior Heather Hardin 6-0, 6-0; and junior Jayden Willington 6-0, 6-0. There was not a match at No. 6.

• Doubles: Prevailing for East Bladen were the teams of Lin-Futrell 8-0 at No. 1, and West-Hardin 8-0 at No. 2. There was not a match at No. 3.

• Seniors: Hannah Wheeless is the Lady Eagles’ other senior in addition to Lin, Futrell and West.

• Next: East Bladen, 5-1 Three Rivers, 5-1 overall, at East Columbus on May 28; St. Pauls, 1-3 Three Rivers, 1-3 overall, hosts Whiteville on June 1.