Knights dealt one-hit loss by East Columbus

LAKE WACCAMAW — A close contest was broken up late by four-run fifth and sixth innings, sending West Bladen tumbling to a 9-1 loss at East Columbus on Thursday night in Three Rivers Conference high school baseball.

• Knights: Junior Brycen Blackmon, 1-for-3, RBI, double.

• Gators: Aaron Mitchell, 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Coltin Simmons, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Jerome Beck, 1-for-3, RBI; Landyn Potter, 1-for-4, RBI, double; Elijah Bunting, 1-for-4, RBI.

• Pitching: Knights’ Kaiden Stanley (1-1) pitched into the fifth inning, allowing four hits and four earned runs while striking out six. He walked five and hit two. Gators’ Potter didn’t allow a hit through five innings and struck out four; he walked three. Mitchell pitched the last two innings, striking out four and giving up the hit.

• Sixth inning: Blackmon broke up the no-hitter, doubling home sophomore Hunter Smith. He had walked and stole second.

• Next: West Bladen, 1-2 Three Rivers, 2-6 overall, at Whiteville on Friday; East Columbus, 3-0 Three Rivers, 6-2 overall; at South Columbus on Friday.