ELIZABETHTOWN — Jordan Kinlaw has signed to play softball at Southeastern Community College in Columbus County.

The East Bladen senior outfielder, first baseman and pitcher was part of a program resurgence this spring. The Lady Eagles made their first appearance in the 2-A state playoffs since 2015, snapped a nine-game losing streak that dated to 2019 and ascended to a tie for second place in the Three Rivers Conference.

Kinlaw was a career .333 hitter in high school.

At Southeastern, she’ll play for head coach Karlyn Stephens.