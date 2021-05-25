West Bladen promotes Williams to succeed Sherman as football coach

Knights marks West Bladen was 7-6 in 2007 and 6-5 in 2008. Following is the year by year records in the dozen years since: 2009 West Bladen 2-8 2008 West Bladen 3-7 2011 West Bladen 1-9 2012 West Bladen 0-11 2013 West Bladen 5-7 2014 West Bladen 6-5 2015 West Bladen 5-7 2016 West Bladen 2-9 2017 West Bladen 4-7 2018 West Bladen 1-10 2019 West Bladen 2-8 2020* West Bladen 0-6 * — denotes season played in spring 2021

BLADENBORO — West Bladen has a new football coach.

The Knights will be led in the fall by Stanley Williams, a defensive assistant coach this year. Jon Sherman, who coached the last two seasons, has taken the head coaching position at Gray’s Creek High School.

The Bladen County Schools central office made the announcement via an email received at 11:15 p.m. on Monday night. Sherman’s hire in Cumberland County was announced last week, but as recently as Saturday morning the West Bladen principal, Dr. Peggy Hester, would neither confirm nor deny the news in an email exchange with the Bladen Journal.

In a prepared statement in the announcement, Williams said, “The atmosphere at the Castle is phenomenal. Everyone here is like family. I’m excited about molding young boys into great men.”

Williams inherits a program on a nine-game losing streak dating to Oct. 18, 2019, a night when the Knights topped West Columbus 36-32. They nearly upset South Columbus two weeks later. The 2020 season was played this spring due to the coronavirus and West Bladen flirted with victory only in the opener against Fairmont, a 34-30 heartbreaker, and at West Columbus, where it led by 18 late in the third quarter before falling 49-36.

In the school district’s release, Williams said, “I am following the footsteps of some great men and coaches. Joe Salas, Russell Dove and Jon Sherman are just a few. These men not only taught the game but instilled character in the young men that they coached. I see our program over the next few years creating the best game night atmosphere in the county and playing an exciting, disciplined brand of football.

“West Bladen hands down has one of the best communities and kids that a coach could ask for. I am super excited for my coaching staff as they have always been positive role models and always have our kids’ best interest at heart.”

Since back-to-back winning records in 2007 and 2008, West Bladen is 31-94, has two playoff appearances, and one winning record.

The school opened in 2001 and has had at least eight head coaches prior to Williams’ appointment. Only one in the last decade, Dove, stayed three seasons, and the Bladenboro native moved on to South Columbus.

It was Dove who coached West Bladen to a 6-5 mark in 2014. Since an appearance in 2007, the Knights have only made the playoffs in 2013 and 2015.

“It is truly an honor,” Williams said in the release. “I am very thankful that my athletic director and administrative staff trust me to lead the West Bladen football program in the upcoming years.”

The new head coach and his wife, LeJacquelyn Artis, reside in Cumberland County, the release said. She’s a swimming and tennis coach at Hoke County High School in Raeford.

In the release, Hester said, “From the moment I met Coach Williams, I knew that he would play a critical role in the growth and development of our football program. He is a phenomenal coach and teacher, and both students and staff love him. He is passionate about football and helping student-athletes succeed.”

Sherman got the Bears’ job in Cumberland County after leading the Knights to a 2-14 mark. He kept his residence in Hope Mills while working at West Bladen and will be closer to home at his new school. Gray’s Creek was 4-2 this spring with David Lovette at the helm, and as recently as 2019 reached the third round of the 3-A state playoffs.

Sherman had been the head coach at Purnell Swett since 2015 prior to being introduced as West Bladen’s head coach in an April 9, 2019 press conference, succeeding Kris Williams. Sherman took the Rams to the 4-A state playoffs in 2017 and compiled a four-year record of 13-32. Sherman has also been a head coach at East Chapel Hill High, going 3-8 in 2013. His career mark is 18-54.

In the release, West Bladen Athletics Director Travis Pait said, “We are sad to see Coach Sherman leave, but are excited for him and his family. We interviewed Coach Williams two years ago and were unbelievably impressed with him as a man and as a football coach. We were thrilled to have him come on staff last year and we are elated to have him lead our program into the future.

“We have laid a foundation for success over the last two years and feel like the program could not be put into more capable hands.”

