Eight from Bladen County named all-conference football in Three Rivers

TABOR CITY — Eight players from Bladen County have been named all-conference in football.

The president’s office of the Three Rivers Conference made the announcement for the 37-member team.

St. Pauls, the league champion and 2-AA state runner-up, had all three top player honors. Mikail Breeden, Ethan Roberts and Ayham Hajran were named Player of the Year, respectively, for offense, defense and special teams. Breeden and Roberts were chosen by their coaching staff for all-conference; Hajran was not listed for all-conference or honorable mention.

The league gives a coach award to the team champ, and the Bulldogs’ Mike Setzer was given that honor.

East Bladen was third this year with a 5-2 record. West Bladen was last with an 0-6 mark. The coronavirus pandemic caused the season to be shortened to league games only, with the state association only permitting seven in the regular season. The season was moved from fall to February through April.

The following are each school’s all-conference picks:

• East Bladen: Seniors RaSean McKoy, Josh Hayes, Nick Norris, Javant McDowell, Zach Meares.

• West Bladen: Seniors Shy’ron Adams and Ethan Davis; junior Damarius Robinson.

• St. Pauls: Breeden, Roberts, Kemarion Baldwin, Eric Malloy, Enrique Lopez-Ray, Waltay Jackson, Nore McEachern.

• Red Springs: Colton Locklear, Hunter Bryant, Eddrick James, Angel Washington, Charles Lowery, Chris Bryant.

• Whiteville: Daejuan Thompson, Shaheem Shipman, Brandon Tyson, Levi Herring, Tyler Hammond.

• South Columbus: Zach Fonvielle, Deonta Elmore, E.J. Tisdale, Mason Nealy.

• West Columbus: Darrius Marshall, Brandis Kelly, Keywone Sumpter, Amajae Lowery.

• Fairmont: Christon Hunt, Jamarle White, Taylor Davis.

The following are the Bladen County schools’ honorable mention picks:

• East Bladen: Seniors Zylique Lewis and Brady Hollingsworth; juniors Donnie Ezzell, Raymond Autry, Nazire Smith and Javius Brooks.

• West Bladen: Sophomores Xavier Lopez, Tyler Ward, Gary Parker, Raymone Gillie.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.