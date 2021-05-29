East Bladen rolls past East Columbus

LAKE WACCAMAW — East Bladen had little trouble keeping pace near the top of the standings on Friday, winning 8-1 at East Columbus in Three Rivers Conference girls high school tennis.

The Lady Eagles of 12th-year head coach Megan Kirby remain a game behind Whiteville in the loss column, and deadlocked there with South Columbus.

• Singles: East Bladen winners included senior Lily Lin 8-8 (10-3) at No. 1; junior Heather Hardin 8-6 at No. 3; junior Jayden Willington 8-2 at No. 4; senior Hannah Wheeless 8-1 at No. 5; and junior McKenzie Williams 8-2 at No. 6.

• Doubles: Triumphant for the Lady Eagles were Lin-Willington 8-6 at No. 1; senior Carlie West-Hardin 8-5 at No. 2; and Wheeless-junior Jessica Johnson 1-0 at No. 3.

• Next: East Bladen, 6-1 Three Rivers, 6-1 overall, at West Bladen on Wednesday; East Columbus, 0-5 Three Rivers, 0-5 overall, at Fairmont on Tuesday.