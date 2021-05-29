West Bladen nipped 3-0 in pitcher’s duel at Whiteville

WHITEVILLE — West Bladen was on the short end of a pitcher’s duel Friday night, falling 3-0 at Whiteville in Three Rivers Conference high school baseball.

The Knights have lost back-to-back games after snapping a three-game skid.

• Pitching: Each team got just three hits, with West Bladen juniors Kaiden Stanley (1-2) and Josh Russ combining to strike out eight and walk four, and Whiteville’s Ty Lawson striking out 10 and not allowing a walk in a complete game. Lawson retired 17 of the last 18 batters.

• Knights: Hits by junior Devon Strange, and sophomores Michael Young and Hunter Elks. A steal of second base by Elks represented the only baserunner to get past first against Lawson.

• Wolfpack: Hit and RBI each by Jacob Allgood and Grayson Creech, and a hit from Bud Baldwin.

• Scores: Whiteville got two in the first on an RBI single from Allgood and an RBI groundout by Creech. The Wolfpack scored in the second on a passed ball.

• Next: West Bladen, 1-3 Three Rivers, 2-7 overall, at West Columbus on Tuesday; Whiteville, 2-2 Three Rivers, 5-4 overall, at Red Springs on Tuesday.