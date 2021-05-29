East Bladen knocked out of first place by struggling Fairmont

FAIRMONT — East Bladen’s five-game winning streak was halted by a sixth-inning rally Friday night in a 7-5 loss at Fairmont in Three Rivers Conference high school baseball.

Fairmont had lost three in a row and four of five. The Eagles were charged with six errors.

League co-leading East Bladen led 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, and over in Columbus County, fellow co-leader East Columbus was trailing South Columbus 6-5 in the sixth. The evening ended with East Bladen, the guest of East Columbus on Thursday, a game behind in the loss column after the Gators had rallied to a 7-6 win.

The guests scored two runs in the seventh to pull within the eventual final margin, and had two runners aboard with one out. An infield pop and a groundout ended the rally.

• Eagles: Senior Zach Meares, 3-for-4, triple, double; senior RaSean McKoy, 1-for-3, RBI, double; junior Ethan Johnson, 1-for-4, RBI; senior Jacob Priest, RBI.

• Golden Tornadoes: Cam Hodge, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Malachi Gales, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Noah Parker, 1-for-3, RBI.

• Pitching: Eagles’ right-hander Lefrederick Wooten pitched into the sixth inning, allowing just two earned runs, striking out seven and walking five. Nate Jones, for the Tornadoes, allowed only four hits and one earned run in six innings, striking out one and walking six.

• Fairmont sixth inning: With one out, a single, walk and error loaded the bases. A strikeout followed, then two singles and an error.

• Next: East Bladen, 4-1 Three Rivers, 7-4 overall, hosts St. Pauls on Tuesday in final home game; Fairmont, 2-3 Three Rivers, 4-5 overall, at South Columbus on Tuesday.