GREENVILLE — East Carolina is a top-16 national seed, and six baseball teams from Tobacco Road are in the 64-team NCAA baseball tournament.

The Pirates, regular season champion of the American Athletic Conference, are hosting for the third consecutive time. The 2020 season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a quick glance:

• Format: 64 teams begin play Friday at 16 regional sites, all of which are four-team double-elimination. Winners advance to super regionals, a best-of-3 series at the higher seed, or if neither team is seeded, the choice of the selection committee. Eight winners there advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, where there are two four-team double-elimination brackets to determine which two teams play in the best-of-3 championship series. Vanderbilt beat Michigan in 2019.

• Want to go? Good luck. Most stadiums, even if full capacity, have limited ticket sales outside of those going to season ticket holders, and their athletics booster club. But there’s a chance. And, showing up on property and finding a ticket seller is 99 percent guaranteed.

• Television: Yes, and a lot on the internet. Check your favorite school’s website for more information on start times and viewing opportunities.

• Tobacco Road: The entrants, in addition to ECU, from our state include ACC champion Duke, N.C. State, Carolina, Charlotte from Conference USA and Campbell from the Big South. The ACC also got in regular season champion Notre Dame, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami and Virginia. The AAC is also sending tournament champ South Florida; C-USA landed Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion and Southern Miss; and the Big South is also sending tournament champ Presbyterian.

• Greenville Regional: Seeded 1-4 are ECU (41-15), Maryland (28-16), Charlotte (39-19), Norfolk State (25-26). Winner gets Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt (40-15) that includes Georgia Tech (29-23), Indiana State (30-19), Presbyterian (22-21).

• Knoxville Regional: Seeded 1-4 are Tennessee (45-16), Duke (32-20), Liberty (39-14), Wright State (35-11). Winner gets Eugene Regional hosted by Oregon (37-14) that includes Gonzaga (33-17), LSU (34-22), Central Connecticut State (28-13).

• Lubbock Regional: Seeded 1-4 are Texas Tech (36-15), UCLA (35-18), Carolina (27-25), Army (28-23). Winner gets Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford (33-14) that includes UC-Irvine (40-16), Nevada (25-18), North Dakota State (41-17).

• Ruston Regional: Seeded 1-4 are Louisiana Tech (40-18), N.C. State (30-17), Alabama (31-24), Rider (23-16). Winner gets Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas (46-10), Nebraska (31-12), Northeastern (36-10), New Jersey Institute of Technology (26-22).

• Starkeville Regional: Seeded 1-4 are Mississippi State (40-15), Virginia Commonwealth (37-14), Campbell (35-16), Samford (35-22). Winner gets South Bend Regional hosted by Notre Dame (30-11) that includes UConn (33-17), Michigan (27-17), Central Michigan (40-16).

• Feel good: Jacksonville Dolphins, who on May 1 were 0-13 in the Atlantic Sun, 7-28 overall. They finished 3-15 in league play, then won the conference tournament to climb to 16-32. Injuries and COVID-19 protocols impacted a 1-13 April. They’re in the Columbia Regional hosted by South Carolina, the region’s No. 2 seed, that includes top seed Old Dominion and Virginia.

• Power: The SEC has nine teams in and six of the 16 national seeds, and the ACC has eight teams and one national seed. The Pac-12 got six teams in, and the Big 12 and Conference USA have four each. Arkansas won the SEC regular season and tournament, easily taking the overall top seed to the NCAAs.

