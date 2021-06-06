LAKE WACCAMAW — He’s done it better than anyone else on the team all season. Especially in conference play.

With the score tied in the fifth inning and the bases full, who else was better for the one-out situation than Brady Hollingsworth?

The senior catcher drew a walk scoring senior RaSean McKoy to put East Bladen ahead, and his single in the seventh set up an insurance tally in a 3-1 win over East Columbus on Saturday afternoon in Three Rivers Conference high school baseball. The battle for league supremacy, with a high noon showdown start and temperatures soaring to nearly 90 degrees by game’s end, was as exciting as expected even if the other three runs all scored on errors.

The Eagles secured the league’s top seed to the 2-A state playoffs while creating a three-way tie in the loss column atop the standings. East Bladen is 6-1, and the two 1-A programs of East Columbus and West Columbus are each 4-1.

Second-year head coach Grant Pait’s Eagles have won four of five away from home in league play and only have to visit West Bladen — which has won just twice in 10 games — on Friday before starting the postseason. East Bladen is the only diamond nine playing six of eight league tests on the road.

“We responded,” Pait said of an auspicious start.

Senior right-hander Zach Meares’ first two pitches put Gators on first and third. Elijah Bunting roped a double down the left-field line and Coltin Simmons’ bunt to sacrifice went for a hit. When J.J. Faulkner’s routine fly ball was dropped in the outfield, Meares’ scoreless innings streak of 18 was history and the hosts had a 1-1 tie.

True to season-long form, Meares just got tougher as the game wore on. Hollingsworth’s calls behind the plate were near flawless, and Meares — a league-best 6-0 — finished with a three-hitter, no earned runs, 11 strikeouts and two walks. He retired 14 of the last 15, and lowered his season earned run average to a staggering 0.21. The UNC Pembroke signee has struck out 74 and walked just 11.

“They’ve got fight in them,” Pait said of what makes his team so good. “Ninety percent of the time, they’re not going to lay down. Whether it be the dugout getting up, or when they’re at bat — and they’re buying into turning the next page; all the cliche stuff, but they’re buying in.”

The Eagles’ fifth began with McKoy — the No. 9 hitter — legging out a cue shot to shortstop to extend his hitting streak to five, and give him at least one in 11 of 13 games. Meares, who has reached base all 12 games played, and senior Jacob Priest each drew a walk before Hollingsworth had the best eye for his team’s biggest at-bat of the season.

The Gators escaped more damage with a popout and infield grounder.

In the seventh, Priest led off with a single — boosting his torrid Three Rivers-only average to .524. One out later, Hollingsworth singled to right sending pinch-runner Zamar Lewis to third. Tyler Hill ran for Hollingsworth and when he was caught too far away from first base, an errant pickoff throw rolled to the fence allowing Lewis to trot home.

Pait was thrilled to exit 9-4 overall and with no team ahead of the Eagles in the loss column. He’s happy the league’s top seed to the playoffs is secure, but he hopes for help in a bid to be alone in first place for the first time since the Eagles ruled the Four County Conference in 2016.

“We don’t want to share anything,” Pait said with a chuckle and grin. “We’re greedy.”

McKoy had two of East Bladen’s five hits. Senior Lefrederick Wooten had an infield hit in the first, went to second when Hollingsworth was hit by a pitch, stole third, and scored when senior Drew Sholar reached on an infield error.

Hollingsworth, Priest, Wooten, and junior Ethan Johnson each maintained streaks of reaching base in all 13 games this season.

Hollingsworth is hitting .333 and has a home run. He:

• has reached base eight of his last nine plate appearances.

• has reached base at least twice in each of the last six games.

• leads the team in on-base percentage for league (.643) and overall (.566) games.

• leads the team in walks (13) and hit by pitches (six).

• is tied for the team lead in doubles (seven).

Wooten and McKoy have hits in 11 of 13 games, Priest in 10 of 13. Meares was held hitless for just the third time.

The win capped a momentous week, which included a bounce-back win over St. Pauls.

“There’s a lot of distractions this week — good distractions,” Pait said. “Baseball season always has prom, graduation and the beach.”

And at East Bladen, Hollingsworth getting on base. At the biggest moment of his team’s quest for a league title, there was no better option.

