East Bladen breaks long skid to rival West Bladen, finishes 2nd in Three Rivers

BLADENBORO — Winning for the seventh consecutive outing, East Bladen secured second place Monday afternoon with a 7-2 win over rival West Bladen in Three Rivers Conference girls high school tennis.

The Lady Eagles were victorious in the series for the first time since at least 2008, and maybe more — a span of at least 22 matches. Head coach Megan Kirby is in her 12th season, and said the victory was a first under her direction.

“This is also the first time we’ve beaten South Columbus,” she said of a 5-4 win on May 18, one which is the difference between the teams finishing second and third.

Whiteville defeated the Lady Stallions 6-3 on Monday to win the Three Rivers, succeeding the two-time reigning champions from West Bladen.

Kirby’s Lady Eagles dropped a 6-3 decision to Whiteville in their opener, then won each match by 7-2 or greater margin except for the South Columbus tussle.

Against third-year head coach Billy Bryant’s Lady Knights, East Bladen counted singles wins by senior Lily Lin, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 over senior Marley Fletcher; junior Heather Hardin, 7-5, 6-3 over sophomore Lainey Autry at No. 3; junior Jayden Willington, 6-1, 6-0 over freshman Yari Santana at No. 4; senior Hannah Wheeless, 6-2, 6-4 over sophomore Dakota Stone at No. 5; and junior McKenzie Williams, 6-2, 6-0 over sophomore Rosie Miller at No. 6.

Senior Carlie West-Hardin prevailed 8-2 over Fletcher-Santana at No. 2 doubles, and Wheeless-junior Jessica Johnson won 8-1 over Stone-Miller at No. 3 doubles.

West Bladen sophomore Kaden Thurman defeated West 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Thurman-Autry at No. 1 doubles was an 8-3 winner over Lin-Willington.

The Three Rivers tournament is today and Wednesday.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.