BLADENBORO — Baseball’s superstitions are many, but don’t put 13 in there for West Bladen.

Not after Monday night.

The Knights scored that many times in the sixth inning, rallying from a nine-run deficit to defeat visiting St. Pauls 16-14 in a Three Rivers Conference high school game delayed from last week by weather and graduation. West Bladen ended a three-game skid in which it only plated three runs, and avenged a 19-4 setback to the Bulldogs on April 27.

West Bladen tallied just four hits, was patient for 10 walks, had four batters hit by pitches, and benefitted from a pair of errors by the guests.

• Knights: Junior Devon Strange, 3-for-5, 3 RBI, double; sophomore Kaden Revels, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; sophomore Hunter Elks, 2 RBI; junior Brycen Blackmon, RBI; sophomore Michael Young, RBI; junior Alex Strange, RBI.

• Bulldogs: Isaac Garner, 4-for-5, 3 RBI, double; Joshua Henderson, 3-for-6, RBI; Will Brooks, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, double; Lucas Hunt, 1-for-2, 2 RBI.

• Pitching: Junior Alex Brisson (1-0) earned the win for West Bladen, recording the final five outs. He struck out three, gave up one hit and allowed an earned run. He followed junior Kaiden Stanley, Young, junior Bryley Williams, junior Josh Russ and sophomore Hunter Smith.

• Sixth inning: West Bladen’s explosion included two hits by Devon Strange and another by Revels, mixed with all four of the hit batters, five walks and both St. Pauls errors. Six runs scored with two outs, and the last seven batters all reached base; the third out was made at third base by a runner trying to go first to third on a single.

• Next: West Bladen, 2-4 Three Rivers, 3-8 overall, hosts South Columbus tonight; St. Pauls, 1-5 Three Rivers, 5-6 overall, hosts Whiteville tonight.