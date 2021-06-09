Seven qualify to regionals; Three Rivers doubles championship to be a backyard rivalry duel

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen and West Bladen have combined to qualify seven players into the 2-A Mideast Regionals of the state high school tennis playoffs.

And, they’ll duel for the doubles championship of the Three Rivers Conference Tournament.

The senior duo of Lily Lin-Alyssa Futrell for the Lady Eagles takes on the Lady Knights’ sophomore tandem of Kaden Thurman-Lainey Autry this morning when the finals are contested. They’ll be joined at the regional by East Bladen’s senior Carlie West-junior Heather Hardin, and by Lady Knights’ senior Marley Fletcher — the lone county representative advancing to the postseason in singles.

The tournament was contested through intermittent rain and ominous cloud cover at East Bladen’s courts on Tuesday. Red Springs was the lone 2-A team in the conference not to show up; 1-As West Columbus and East Columbus contested a separate league tournament for their postseason representation last week.

The Three Rivers is awarded five berths into singles and doubles at Cedar Falls Park in Chapel Hill next week on Friday and Saturday. Top four at each regional advances to the state finals the following weekend at Cary Tennis Park.

The doubles bracket had just one upset among the top four seeds. Lin-Futrell prevailed 6-0, 6-2 over Whiteville’s unseeded Elizabeth Morris-Lillian Soles in the semifinals, denying the Lady Wolfpack pair a second upset of a seed. Lin-Futrell first advanced 6-1, 6-1 over Whiteville’s Reed Threadgill-Jillian Young.

In a pensive thriller, Thurman-Autry defeated third-seeded West-Hardin 4-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 in the other semifinal. Thurman-Autry had won a quarterfinal match 6-0, 6-2 over Fairmont’s Helen Perry-Addison Waldo. West-Hardin romped 6-0, 6-2 past Fairmont’s Trinity Thompson-Nakeeyah Jenkins.

Fletcher, seeded third, opened with a 6-1, 6-4 quarterfinal triumph over Fairmont’s Kiley Oxendine. She lost in the semifinals to second-seeded Addison Jacobs of South Columbus 6-4, 6-4. Jacobs meets Whiteville’s top-seeded Anna Smith for the championship, while Fletcher goes for third place against Fairmont’s Cambyl Scott.

The county’s other entries — East Bladen’s senior Hannah Wheeless and junior Jayden Willington, and West Bladen sophomore Haley Bryan — did not reach the singles quarterfinals.

