Knights stun second straight opponent, this time with eight runs in final three at-bats

BLADENBORO — Had Hunter Elks given in, it wouldn’t have been Kaden Revels in the sixth inning.

And, if he was up at all, Brycen Blackmon in the seventh would have faced a different situation.

West Bladen rallied for eight runs in its final three at-bats, with Blackmon’s bases-loaded triple sending the Knights past stunned South Columbus 9-8 on Tuesday night in Three Rivers Conference high school baseball. The Stallions’ last remaining hope for the state playoffs was vanquished amid all five batters in the seventh inning reaching base, as did 11 of the last 16.

And that trio of sophomores was quite instrumental.

“They’ve got something to prove,” Knights’ third-year head coach John Ammons said of a diamond nine that 24 hours earlier rallied from a nine-run, sixth inning deficit with 13 tallies in a 16-14 triumph over St. Pauls. “I’m telling them tonight, let’s play with a chip on our shoulder. Now, we’ll reload for Friday. You’ve got East Bladen.”

Entering a three-game week to close the regular season having won just twice in 10 games, West Bladen (3-4 Three Rivers, 4-8 overall) now storms into the rivalry meeting believing every sixth inning is owned.

The hosts trailed 6-0 before coming to bat, 6-1 after the first inning, and 6-2 after the fifth. In the sixth, two were out and junior Bryley Williams and Blackmon were on base when Elks went behind 0-2 in the count. Ammons summoned him for a chat, and lo and behold, his infield single loaded the bases for Revels.

A night after his first varsity hit, Revels toasted shallow-playing center fielder Domnick Johnson for a three-run double to pull West Bladen within 6-5 and chase right-handed starter Austin Mayo. Playing shallow again in the seventh, Johnson was burned once more when Blackmon drove an offering straight away to easily score all three runners.

One fielder, two batters hitting fly balls, six runs.

The game-ending hit followed sophomore Alex Brisson’s walk, sophomore Hunter Smith’s single, and Williams’ walk that chased reliever Reagan Worley in favor of Mason Nealy. Alex Strange greeted him with a single to score Brisson. The Knights never made an out in the inning.

Why the Stallions neglected to play “no doubles defense” in the outfield, where center field is 400 feet from home and the power allies 375, was mysterious. And the same could be said for the Knights’ discovery of Williams as a pitcher.

He hadn’t thrown a bullpen until three days before the season opener. When Josh Russ went through nine batters and was lifted in the first, Williams came in to finally stop the bleeding at six runs. The Stallions scored their half dozen on three hits but only one to the outfield, three walks, two hit batters, three steals and one Knights’ error.

It looked, for all practical purposes, like a quick evening was about to ensue. And then Williams plugged the hole.

“He’s a hard-nosed kid,” Ammons said. “He gets in there battling.”

Before Gavin McRae’s two-run single in the seventh pushed the lead back to 8-5, Williams had retired 15 of 19 batters allowing just three hits.

“Brycen,” Ammons said, pausing, “In our four wins, he’s had the winning or go-ahead hit in three of them.”

Revels and Williams each finished 2-for-3, and Blackmon and Alex Strange were each 2-for-4. Williams (2-1) earned the mound win, scattering seven hits, striking out one and walking just two.

Mayo was quite effective for South Columbus (2-5 Three Rivers, 4-8 overall), striking out six and allowing just seven hits. McRae drove in two, Luke Stocks was 3-for-4, and Aaron Cartrette and John Harvey Gore were each 2-for-4 with an RBI.

“Our motto this week is just play good baseball,” Ammons said. “Try to get good hustle, good at-bats — that’s what we preached to them. And then, obviously, never give up.”

They haven’t.

