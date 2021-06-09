East Bladen football workout dates through summer at set

ELIZABETHTOWN — Summer workouts for East Bladen High football are 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays this summer.

The first official practice date, per N.C. High School Athletic Association rules, is Aug. 2. Summer workouts are allowed by the NCHSAA, with some limitations.

The Eagles’s schedule hop-scotches through the holiday and dead period times. The dates of workouts are June 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, and July 1, 13, 15, 27, 29.

Head coach Robby Priest, in a release, says workouts are not mandatory “but encouraged.” He adds, “Have all vacations, trips, and excuses of being late over before August 2nd!”