ELIZABETHTOWN — West Bladen’s sophomore duo did what juniors and seniors before them have done consistently.

When it comes to the girls high school tennis conference tournament, the Lady Knights rule in doubles.

Kaden Thurman and Lainey Autry turned back the East Bladen senior duo of Lily Lin and Alyssa Futrell 6-3, 6-1 on Wednesday morning in the Three Rivers Conference championship. The victors broke the Lady Eagles’ service each of the last five chances, only suffered one of their own, and won 10 of the final 11 games.

Top-seeded Anna Smith of Whiteville won the singles championship 6-0, 6-2 over South Columbus’ Addison Jacobs.

In the featured match, Thurman and Autry shifted momentum with a break of Futrell in the seventh game of the first set, taking an initial lead in the match 4-3. In the second set’s final two games, Thurman hit a winner in the doubles alley to finish a break of Futrell, and Autry powered a shot into the deep left corner to hold serve and end the match.

“We had a game plan,” third-year West Bladen head coach Billy Bryant said. “Futrell is a monster at the net, so we wanted to take her out. We wanted to hit away from her, hit it to her backhand, and run Lily. Those girls hustled. You won’t face a quicker team.”

Bryant, in addition to the praise for the top-seeded Lady Eagles, was also proud and thrilled for his girls who entered as the second seed.

“You pump them up, but realistically, they played an East Bladen team that was undefeated,” he said. “We played smarter today than yesterday.”

Lin-Futrell actually had a loss from the season’s first match with Whiteville, but had stormed through competition since.

Thurman-Autry, meanwhile, nearly didn’t reach the final, squeaking past East Bladen’s No. 2 doubles, third-seeded senior Carlie West-junior Heather Hardin 4-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4.

“It was a bad time to have a bad day,” 12th-year East Bladen head coach Megan Kirby said. “Congratulations to West. They came ready.”

She alluded to the Lady Knights’ strategy, how well it was executed and how her team was unsuccessful in what it wanted to do.

“They took us out,” she said. “They took the net completely away. They played an excellent two sets.

“Once there was the break in the first set, momentum changed and we never recovered it. They’ll be tough the next two years, and they’ll be tough at the Mideast Regionals.”

Thurman-Autry succeeded the now-graduated and two-time doubles queens from West Bladen, Autumn Brisson and Alyssa Bell, who were in attendance for part of the tournament. West Bladen’s conference doubles dominance extends back at least six years, to the old Four County Conference. This was the last of four years in the Three Rivers.

The Three Rivers qualified each of the top five in singles and doubles to the 2-A Mideast Regional next week at Cedar Falls Park in Chapel Hill. In addition to the doubles finalists, the group will have three others from Bladen County — West-Hardin in doubles, and West Bladen senior Marley Fletcher in singles.

West-Hardin defeated Whiteville’s Elizabeth Morris-Lillian Soles 6-2, 7-5 for third place, and Whiteville’s Reed Threadgill-Jillian Young secured the fifth seed from the league.

Fletcher fell to Cambyl Scott of Fairmont 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the singles consolation. Fairmont’s Kiley Oxendine earned the fifth seed from the league.

Top four at each regional advances to the state finals the following weekend at Cary Tennis Park.

Tuesday’s opening day was contested through intermittent rain and ominous cloud cover at East Bladen’s courts. Red Springs was the lone 2-A team in the conference not to show up; 1-As West Columbus and East Columbus contested a separate league tournament for their postseason representation last week.

Lin-Futrell prevailed 6-0, 6-2 over Whiteville’s Morris-Soles in the semifinals, denying the Lady Wolfpack pair a second upset of a seed. Lin-Futrell first advanced 6-1, 6-1 over Whiteville’s Threadgill-Young.

Thurman-Autry had won a quarterfinal match 6-0, 6-2 over Fairmont’s Helen Perry-Addison Waldo. West-Hardin romped 6-0, 6-2 past Fairmont’s Trinity Thompson-Nakeeyah Jenkins.

Fletcher, seeded third, opened with a 6-1, 6-4 quarterfinal triumph over Fairmont’s Oxendine. She lost in the semifinals to Jacobs 6-4, 6-4.

The county’s other entries — East Bladen’s senior Hannah Wheeless and junior Jayden Willington, and West Bladen sophomore Haley Bryan — did not reach the singles quarterfinals.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.