Members of the Riptide, a Bladen County Recreation & Parks ages 8-10 softball team, are (front, from left) Chloe Merritt, Adison Overgaard, Isabel Gardner, Gabrielle Owens, Alyssa Chavis, Landry Singletary, (second row, from left) Amari Johnson, Kimberlin Barnes, Keri Burgess, Breelyn Peed, Kynslie Kinlaw, Mollie Sasser, (third row, from left) assistant coaches Eric Nance, Julie Sasser and Phillip Peed. Not pictured: Allison Poole, Kylee Davenport, and head coach Stanley Sasser.