Members of the Rockets, a Bladen County Recreation & Parks ages 8-10 softball team, are (front, from left) Abbey Nance, Heaven Spillers, Ava Duncan, Caity McLaurin, Elizabeth Miller, (second row, from left) Riley Dowless, Anna Walters, Adyson Carroll, Harper Ward, (third row, from left) Bella Beard, Isabella Green, Hayleigh Simmons, Bristol Allen, Hadley Dove, (back, from left) assistant coaches Terry Nance and Jordan Allen, and head coach Mike Dove.