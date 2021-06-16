NEWPORT — East Bladen, a visiting team for six of its biggest eight games of the season, gets the next one at home.

The Eagles ousted previously unbeaten Croatan 6-1 on Tuesday night in the first round of the high school baseball state 2-A playoffs. East Bladen (10-4), five times a winner away from Russell Priest Field, will host Eastern Plains Conference foe North Pitt — a 2-1 winner at Mayodan McMichael — in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Three right-handers handcuffed the champion Cougars (14-1) of the Coastal 8 Conference, coming within a two-out single in the seventh inning of a no-hitter. Seniors Zach Meares (7-0), Lefrederick Wooten and Jacob Priest (second save) combined to strike out 12 amid seven walks.

The Three Rivers Conference co-champions plated five runs in the top of the second to chase unbeaten senior left-hander Ryan Bellamy (3-1), the big hit a three-run triple by Wooten.

“We kept them off balance,” Eagles second-year head coach Grant Pait said. “Zach did a great job throwing his slider, fastball, making them guess.”

Riverboat gambler that he is, Pait had a number in mind for getting a lead and preserving the UNC Pembroke signee for more postseason work this week. Ditto for Wooten.

“I was on pins and needles all night,” Pait said. “We kept our eyes on the number.”

The head coach explained the number changed after he saw the Cougars’ scrappiness. It had to be at least a five-run advantage, and a sixth run scoring on a wild pitch in the fifth was a bonus. Croatan exited having loaded the bases in the seventh, leaving the potential tying run in the on-deck circle.

“It was a good team effort, a good environment, good playoff atmosphere,” Pait said. “We know what to look forward to when we get home. I’m glad for our seniors. We’ve got them at least one more game.”

The Cougars had scored in double figures in nine of 12 games in addition to pummeling Lejeune 72-2 in two contests.

Meares prevailed early in a duel with Bellamy. Sporting an 0.23 ERA entering the contest, he left after a lead-off walk in the fifth having struck out eight, walked four and not allowed a hit. Wooten got as far as a 3-2 count on Matthew McClay in the seventh with two aboard, having struck out four and allowed Austin Odom’s single to start the rally.

Priest threw a ball to McClay to load the bases, then got Matt Lasater on a routine fly to right.

“That’s a good team over there,” Pait said.

But the Cougars struggled to hit anything against Meares, and by the time they got traffic on the bases against relievers, East Bladen was in an “out game” to advance. Both teams were aware early they had a chance to host the next round if victorious.

In the Eagles’ big second inning, senior Drew Sholar got on with a walk, and sophomore Evan Pait and junior Ethan Johnson sat on Bellamy’s slow curveball for consecutive one-out hits to right field to load the bases.

On senior RaSean McKoy’s grounder to the edge of the dirt at third base, Odom chose to take steps to third and then try for the double play at first base. McKoy, an 1,100-yard rusher in football, easily beat the throw and Sholar broke the scoreless tie touching home plate. Meares walked, and shortstop McClay didn’t pick up a grounder from the bat of Priest to plate the second run.

Wooten slammed his triple to the gap in right-center, and a tense opening was suddenly 5-0.

“We told them to adjust,” Grant Pait said of the singles by his son and Johnson. “They do a good job in the box. They hit when they had to hit.”

Wooten was a home run shy of the cycle going 3-for-4; Bellamy, at first base, stabbed his liner in the seventh inning. Priest, who torched Three Rivers pitching for a .524 average, had an infield hit.

The Eagles’ defense shined with Meares running to first base fielding a first-pitch bunt in the first inning; McKoy making a diving catch to his right to end the first; and Wooten from the mound picking off Jack Riley for the second out of the fifth. Senior catcher Brady Hollingsworth, the team leader in on-base percentage, upped that with a .500 night and called a masterful game behind the dish.

Croatan left seven on base — three in the seventh, a runner at second in the third, and had at least one baserunner every inning except the fourth.

Odom, having moved to catcher, had a nice foul-pop catch behind the plate near the backstop in the third.

The game was delayed an hour by a torrential downpour, with the Eagles sitting and watching in their chartered bus in the parking lot about two-plus hours before the scheduled first pitch. Croatan didn’t have a speck of Quick Dry to put on the field, yet got it playable in about two hours.

First pitch on Thursday is expected to be 7 p.m. The winner travels to either Roanoke Rapids (12-0) or North Lenoir (12-3) on Saturday.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.