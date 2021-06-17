2-A Track: Mideast Regional is Saturday at Franklinton

Track teams from East Bladen and West Bladen are scheduled to compete in the 2-A Mideast Regionals on Saturday at Franklinton High School.

According to MileSplit NC, both schools are registered.

Franklinton will be hosting the 1-A Mideast Regional in addition to the 2-A event. The 1-A event follows the completion of the 2-A event.

Field events for the 2-A regional begin at 10 a.m. The 3,200 relay is at 10:30 a.m. to begin track activities, and the estimated starting time of the remaining track events is 11:30 a.m.

The state 2-A championship meet is June 26 on the Irwin Belk Track at N.C. A&T in Greensboro.

The boys and girls teams at East Bladen got in rescheduled meets recently.

In a duel meet, host St. Pauls defeated East Bladen 80.5-35.5 in girls action and East Bladen won the boys matchup 87-51. Also in a duel, Fairmont’s girls defeated East Bladen 19-11 and East Bladen’s boys defeated Fairmont 19-8.

