OMAHA, Neb. — N.C. State opens play in the College World Series on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Stanford.

The Wolfpack (35-18), led by 25th-year head coach Elliott Avent, is in the event for the third time and first since 2013. The Cardinal (38-15) were 1987 and 1988 national champions and are making a 17th appearance, although the first since 2008.

The teams are in a double-elimination bracket with Vanderbilt and Arizona. The winners play at 7 p.m. on Monday, the losers at 2 p.m. A second elimination game is Wednesday at 7 p.m. The bracket’s final is June 25 at 2 p.m., and if necessary, a battle of once-beaten teams to decide the representative in the best-of-3 final would be June 26 at either 2 or 7 p.m.

Virginia is the other ACC team that won its super regional. The Cavaliers (35-25) open Sunday at 2 p.m. against Tennessee (50-16); Texas (47-15) meets Mississippi State (45-16) at 7 p.m. This bracket plays on Tuesday, Thursday, June 25, and if necessary, June 26.

The best-of-3 championship series between bracket winners is June 28, 29 and 30 at 7 each night.