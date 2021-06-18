2-A Baseball: Hot-hitting Eagles throttle North Pitt 13-3, travel to North Lenoir on Saturday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Pitching in its opener, hitting in the second round.

East Bladen strutted into the 2-A quarterfinals of the state high school baseball playoffs Thursday night, beating North Pitt 13-3 in the round of 16. The Eagles of second-year head coach Grant Pait, co-champions of the Three Rivers Conference, rapped 20 hits to wipe out a two-run deficit in the first inning, scoring six times in the third and five without making an out in the sixth.

East Bladen (11-4) goes to North Lenoir (13-3) on Saturday, with UNC Pembroke signee Zach Meares available. The senior right-hander is 7-0 with an 0.19 earned run average, 70 strikeouts and only 11 walks. The Hawks ousted previously unbeaten Roanoke Rapids 6-4.

“We hit the ball,” Pait said. “That was a scary team, and pretty quick.”

But desperate for better pitching.

Junior Raymond Autry slammed a two-run triple over the right fielder’s head and Meares’ double in the left-field gap plated two more in the third-inning explosion. Ten batters came up, three reached by error, and four got hits.

In the sixth, seniors Drew Sholar, RaSean McKoy, Meares and Jacob Priest got aboard without their hits leaving the infield, and Autry and sophomore Evan Pait slapped run-scoring singles to the outfield.

“When it was 2-0, a team can go south real fast,” Grant Pait said. “I heard the guys in the dugout say we got 18 more outs.”

And though they didn’t need them all, they made more of theirs than did their guests.

North Pitt missed opportunities early. The postseason wild card from the Eastern Plains Conference, led by head coach Ryan Meadows, left eight runners on base in the first four innings, during which time its 2-3-4 hitters went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The Panthers, who got five of their six walks in the first three innings, were not retired in order until the sixth inning when trailing 8-3. Sophomore right-hander Coleman Tatum’s second inning on the hill went quicker than any other and included two of his three strikeouts.

Senior right-hander Lefrederick Wooten (2-1) struggled with control in his four innings and 90-plus pitches. East Bladen pushed the lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the fourth on Pait’s run-scoring single.

“He did a good job,” Grant Pait said of Wooten. “He did what our plan was.”

Defensively between home plate and the mound, Wooten handled a tough chance on the third-base side in the second, and Priest flipped to junior Ethan Johnson covering first to retire Dawson Ables in the third.

Meares, Autry and Evan Pait each had three hits and three RBI. Priest, Wooten, Sholar, McKoy and Johnson each had two hits. McKoy’s second-inning double plated Johnson from first base, and Johnson doubled in the third.

Senior Brady Hollingsworth, the team leader in on-base percentage, reached three times and his single in the sixth meant every starter hit safely. The Eagles, a 6-1 winner at Croatan on Tuesday behind Meares’ stellar pitching, were at home for just the third time in nine outings since May 11.

North Pitt, winner of eight straight to open the season, exited 9-3. Elijah Bonner had two hits, Jarad Tripp drove in two runs with a first-inning single, Sam Tripp had a run-scoring hit in the fifth, and C.J. Brown had a single.

Four errors didn’t tell the whole story of the Panthers’ defense. Shortstop Ables and second baseman Gentry Green had a smooth double play turn in the first; Tripp threw out Autry trying to steal in the second; center fielder Bonner went to the ground at the end of a long run for a catch robbing Wooten of a hit in the fourth; and third baseman Brandon Warren retired the speedy McKoy from foul ground behind third base in the fifth.

The Eagles are in the third round for the second consecutive time. In 2019, the last time baseball playoffs were conducted prior to COVID-19, East Bladen reached the fourth round — the state quarterfinal round that year — before falling at Washington 5-4.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.