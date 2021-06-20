2-A Track: Eagles boys 4th at Mideast Regional; Bladen County has four champions

FRANKLINTON — They shared stories of seasons with just two or three meets.

Lamented were those that chose not to come, their commitments for the summer having already begun either in work, college or family.

But the 2-A Mideast Regional on a blazing hot Saturday afternoon at Franklinton High did not disappoint for excitement, or top flight athletes in command performances. East Bladen rode a strong roster of depth to a fourth-place finish among the boys teams, and both East Bladen and West Bladen shared a tie for ninth with Fairmont among the girls teams.

The Eagles qualified nine boys and four girls to next weekend’s state championship meet at North Carolina A&T spread across three boys relays, three individual boys events, and two girls relays. West Bladen was represented by two girls and a boy, and all made the state championship event. All total, East Bladen had three regional champs among the boys, and West Bladen had one among the girls.

Top four in each event earned invitations to the state meet. Team scoring was through eight places, with 10 points for first, 8 for second, 6 for third down to a single point for eighth.

Burlington Cummings ruled the boys side with 115 points. Durham School of the Arts was next with 82, followed by Carrboro with 76 and East Bladen with 52.

The girls portion was won by DSA with 145 points. Cummings was second with 84.5 and Carrboro third with 57. The ninth-place tie included 20 points each for the Three Rivers Conference trio.

East Bladen boys qualifiers included:

• The 3,200-meter relay team of Blaine Pope, Jacob Knuth, Zach Metz and A.J. Smith, who won in 9 minutes, 18.41 seconds.

• Malcolm Bolden, who won the long jump going 21 feet, 8.5 inches.

• Devin Bowen, whose last throw in the discus claimed first place at 114 feet, 4 inches.

• The 800 relay team of Pope, Bolden, Charles Brown and Tim McLean, who were third in 1 minute, 33.9 seconds.

• The 400 relay team of Jayden Dailey, Bolden, Charles and McLean, who were fourth in 44.93 seconds.

• Smith, who was fourth in the 3,200 in 11 minutes, 54 seconds.

Lady Eagles making it to Greensboro are:

• The 800-meter relay team of Aniya McKoy, Azariah Rhodie, Aaniyah Jackson and Maya McDonald, who ran 1:58.53 to finish third.

• The 1,600 relay team of McKoy, Rhodie, McDonald and Jackson, who was third in 5:05.20.

From West Bladen:

• Jessalynn Vendricks won the shot put. Her distance was 33 feet, 6 inches.

• Tinyauh Rhoda ran third in the 200 in 27.39 seconds.

• Shy’ron Adams was first among them to qualify, going 20 feet, one-half inch for third in the long jump.

The Eagles boys picked up points from Zylique Lewis, fifth in the discus; Pope, sixth in the 400; Knuth, sixth in the 3,200; Yontee Dobson, seventh in the high jump; and the 1,600 relay team of Damondta Smith, Pope, McLean and A.J. Smith, who was seventh.

The Lady Eagles also got points from Cate DeVane, fifth in the 1,600 and eighth in the 800; Tatianna McElveen, seventh in the discus; and the eighth-place 400 relay team of Rhodie, McDonald, Jackson and McKoy.

East Bladen’s boys opening was exciting and its finish rather disappointing.

Bolden then Bowen posted top podium finishes in the field events, while down on the track, the first event showcased Pope, Knuth, Metz and A.J. Smith in the longest relay.

Pope handed Knuth an early lead of 20-plus yards, and he flashed a finishing kick that lasted from behind the goal posts to the finish line.

When a Providence Grove runner did a rabbit move to catch up the gap and briefly lead for about 75 meters, Metz got back in front and took advantage of the exhibited effort to run the final 100 meters in front and actually reestablish a bigger lead than he inherited.

Smith cruised never threatened, bursting through the final 80 meters and drawing a rousing ovation from the grandstands.

The boys sprint relays were slowed by exchanges that didn’t make very much use of the zone. McLean had strong finishes on the 400 and 800 relays, but too much ground to make up. The final event, the 1,600 relay, turned into a weaving disaster of confusion on when lane assignments are no longer required.

Heat was a factor, with air temperature at 93 degrees when the meet concluded mid-afternoon. Action was halted for an ambulance after a fan passed out in the stands, and the host Red Rams’ trainer stayed on the go attending to athletes all day.

Cummings’ boys win included 40 points of dominance in the 110 and 300 hurdles, led by Chrsitian Gore and also featuring Dylantae James and Noah Poteat. Kendall Jordan, of the Cummings girls team headed to the University of Kentucky, stood out in winning the 100 and 300 hurdles, the triple jump, and finishing third in the long jump.

Carrboro distance specialist Hannah Preisser was another standout performer, overwhelming the field in the 3,200 and the 1,600.

