2-A Baseball: East Bladen reaches state Final Four, downs North Lenoir 5-0

WHEAT SWAMP — The Final Four. One more win to reach the state championship series.

As it began to soak in moments after Saturday night’s 5-0 win by East Bladen over North Lenoir, the Eagles realized fully what they had accomplished. Never before in the 20 years of their school has the baseball program gone this deep.

And, as senior Drew Sholar said, “We’ve been playing together since we were little babies. The chemistry is there. We’re hot right now. We’ve got a great shot.”

The Three Rivers Conference co-champions, now 12-4 and winners of five straight, host Piedmont Athletic Conference king Randleman on Tuesday night. Unlike years before COVID-19, the Eastern finals is a single-elimination game rather than best-of-3 series like the state finals. The Tigers, 27-game winners and state 2-A runner-up in 2019, will roll into town 16-1 after a 10-1 victory at First Flight.

The Western finals sends Forbush to Rutherfordton-Spindale Central. The state championship series is next weekend.

Fans parked everywhere near the school, and were several rows deep with their chairs or standing as they watched the Eastern Carolian Conference champion Hawks exit 13-4 in an electric atmosphere. North Lenoir had won eight straight and not tasted defeat since tumbling to West Craven 2-0 on May 21.

Sholar reached base each of his first four trips up, and senior Lefrederick Wooten also reached four times. Their output backed another stellar mound performance from senior Zach Meares, who pitched a 1-hit shutout to lower his earned run average to 0.16 and extend his streak of innings without allowing an earned run to 36.

“No matter what, we wanted to win this game,” Meares said of the team’s pitching plans, which earlier in a 6-1 victory over Croatan included lifting him by the 75-pitch mark so he could go again if the third round materialized.

In between was a 13-3 breakaway against North Pitt. And with the Saturday-Tuesday interval, Meares was definitely going more than the 45 pitches he would have had to stay under in order to pitch against the Tigers.

The scouting report on the Hawks, he said, was, “They don’t like to swing the bat.”

Indeed, their team leader in hits had just 14 and only four players were hitting .300 or higher. Luke Cannon’s clean single to right leading off the second inning was the only blemish, and his advance to second base on a sacrifice represented the last Hawk to go past first. Cannon reached on an infield fielding error in the fourth.

Meares struck out nine, walked one and hit one. He’s 8-0 on the season, with 79 strikeouts and just 12 walks.

“I just had to do my thing,” he said after handing his father the game ball. “I worked in my curve. I kept my balance.”

Frustrating for the Eagles was a lack of timely hitting early while North Lenoir tried to survive with its Nos. 1 and 2 pitchers — Trevor Sears (5-2, 1.27 ERA) and Cannon (4-1, 1.64 ERA) — unavailable because of use during wins of 6-2 over Providence Grove and 6-4 over Roanoke Rapids. Right-hander Jamir Jones-Gatling (2-0, 0.54 ERA, 13 innings prior) got the start, and lefty Thomas Hill (1-0, 0.68 ERA, 10-plus innings) was next.

They survived cold bats, but not the steamy night.

East Bladen didn’t score a run until the fourth inning, going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position in the first five innings. The Eagles made the third out at third base in the first on a flyout double play to shallow right to negate a run-scoring play, and made the third out at home plate in the fourth when a courtesy runner got caught between first and second, necessitating Meares try to score from third.

“We knew we had to score,” said Wooten, who went 2-for-3 with a double and nearly had more. “We tried to stay up in the dugout. We know we can hit.”

Sholar had two infield hits, and senior Jacob Priest extended his modest hitting streak to five — same as Wooten, who has doubled every postseason game.

Ethan Johnson, who leading off the fourth singled to center and continued to third when the ball went past the outfielder, scored on a wild pitch with one out and Meares up. In the sixth, the guests gave Meares breathing room with two runs — one scoring when senior Brady Hollingsworth’s bases-loaded grounder to second was thrown on a short hop to first base and dropped, and another on Sholar’s infield hit to shortstop. Both came on 3-2 counts facing right-hander Chase Jones.

In the top of the seventh, Johnson scored from a first-and-third situation with McKoy stealing and the catcher’s throw bouncing past the short man decoy. Hollingsworth’s bases-loaded walk plated a fifth run.

East Bladen had second-and-third in the first and fourth innings, and loaded the bases in each of the second, third, sixth and seventh innings.

“I like runs when I pitch,” Meares said. “It is what it is. We got the dub.”

North Lenoir turned double plays in the first, third and fifth innings. Auston Dildy was the left fielder diving to rob Wooten of a hit and RBI in the fourth. Jones bounced off the mound to make a tough-chance play on sophomore Evan Pait leading off the seventh.

Wooten, at shortstop, made an excellent read on a fielder’s choice in the first to cut down a runner at third base. He made a tough play to first base in the fourth to stymie Hill.

“I’m through the roof with excitement,” said Wooten, who drew the assignments at Midway and Washington two years ago when East Bladen went to the fourth round — what was then the state quarterfinals.

He said he expected this team to go deep into the tournament. To go further, Sholar said it’ll have to improve.

“That was tough,” he said of the missed opportunities early. “We’ve got to play small ball better. Leaving so many runners on base, we got away with it today. You can’t do that. We’ve got to play small ball. That’s just baseball.”

