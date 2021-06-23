CHAPEL HILL — Earlier this spring named a regional winner, she’s now been honored statewide.

Lily Lin, a three-sport standout at East Bladen, was announced Wednesday morning as the 2020-21 Willie Bradshaw Memorial Scholarship winner by the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The NCHSAA, in a release and video that replaced the usual in-person annual meeting awards celebration, also handed out a number of other awards for athletes, coaches, administrators, and various individuals and entities connected to high school athletics.

The Bradshaw Scholarship provides financial support to black, American Indian, Alaska Native, Asian Pacific Islander American, or Hispanic American student-athletes playing on varsity NCHSAA teams. Eight regional winners were eligible for the state award.

The state boys winner is Jack Thomas Spears of Lenoir Hibriten.

Lin, daughter of Dong Lin and Jin En Chen, was goalkeeper for the unprecedented run of the Lady Eagles soccer team to the state quarterfinals. She was also a member of the tennis and basketball teams, helping lead the net squad to a second-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference this month.

Lin teamed with senior Alyssa Futrell to earn a doubles berth in the 2-A Mideast Regional, having finished the runner-up in the Three Rivers tournament.

Lin has played on Three Rivers Conference championship teams thrice in soccer and once in basketball. She’s been to the state playoffs in all three sports, and has been twice named all-conference in tennis.

In addition to academic and athletic excellence, Lin has been a volunteer in church and community activities while serving as a member and officer in a plethora of school-related extra-curricular clubs and activities. Lin will attend N.C. State University in the fall where she plans to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering.

The regional scholarship award was valued at $750 and the state award is an additional $1,000.

