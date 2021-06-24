2-A Baseball: Eagles precedent-setting run ends in 8-inning Eastern finals loss to Randleman

ELIZABETHTOWN — One more strike. Ninety more feet.

East Bladen was about as close as is possible Wednesday night before falling to Randleman 6-4 in eight innings in the high school baseball state 2-A playoffs Eastern final. The Eagles’ deepest advance to the postseason included twice rallying to tie in the final three innings of regulation sending a jam-packed crowd in the hundreds at Russell Priest Field into delirium with the threat of making the state championship series.

“They battled their tails off,” second-year head coach Grant Pait said of his club. “I told them, all of the other teams in the state would have loved to have been here.”

East Bladen (12-5) brought in a five-game winning streak that included ruling a showdown at East Columbus to secure a share of the Three Rivers Conference crown, and playoff triumphs at Croatan, at home with North Pitt and at North Lenoir. It bid goodbye to a senior class that experienced a fourth-round advance in 2019 and included Drew Sholar, RaSean McKoy, Zach Meares, Grayson Clark, Jacob Priest, Tyler Hill, Lefrederick Wooten and Brady Hollingsworth.

The Tigers (17-1) of eighth-year head coach Jake Smith — carrying just three seniors, a five-game winning streak and having now allowed more than two runs for the first time all season — face Rutherfordton-Spindale Central this weekend in a best-of-3 series. The Piedmont Athletic Conference winners’ advance included all postseason victories on the road over Reidsville, Southwest Onslow and First Flight.

Two walks, an error, wild pitch and sacrifice fly by Andrew Cox won it in the eighth.

“They’re competitors,” Smith said of the Eagles. One of the last recruits of the late Keith LeClair at ECU, he added, “They never quit. They were believing the whole time. They’re here for a reason. They had big two-out hits. There were not a lot of weaknesses. They did the little things.”

The Eagles’ flight to the cusp of victory was two-fold.

Tied 3-3 with two out and nobody on in the top of the seventh and senior right-hander Wooten having just struck out eight in a row, No. 9 hitter Kaden Ethier singled to center on an 0-2 pitch. Wooten’s pitch count required his exit. Two more two-strike singles by Owen Strickland and Hunter Atkins sandwiching a walk to load the bases sent the Tigers ahead 4-3.

Having rallied to tie 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh on Wooten’s deep sacrifice fly to center field scoring McKoy, the Eagles reloaded the bases on an intentional walk to Hollingsworth. A squeeze bunt was popped up and turned into a Tigers double play by catcher Brooks Brannon, a junior committed to play at Carolina.

Right-hander Andrew Cox got the final two outs in the eighth behind freshman left-handed reliever Drake Purvis, who has committed to Miami. With lefty starter Ryan White, the trio — who have thrown the overwhelming majority of pitches for the Tigers all season — combined to limit the Eagles’ potent offense to three hits.

Playing before arguably the largest turnout in school history a day later than scheduled due to bad weather, East Bladen and Randleman treated their guests for the evening to a stellar fielding display with outstanding pitching.

Hollingsworth threw out a base stealer to help squelch a first-inning outburst and thrice was perfect retiring strikeout victims on throws to first baseman Priest. In the second, third baseman Autry charged for the pickup and Priest made the swipe tag to retire Bryson Sweatt. In the fourth, shortstop Meares deftly handled a lined shot from the barrel of Sweatt.

Randleman’s sizeable contingent of fans delighted in the first when Wooten’s short hopper to third baseman Atkins was handled and first baseman Gus Shelton took care of a one-hop pick. In the second, right fielder Sweatt’s long run in and diving catch with second baseman Strickland and Shelton coming at him robbed Sholar of a hit.

Center fielder Braylen Hayes matched him with a run in and dive to take away a hit from Priest in the third. Atkins shined on a tough chance from the bat of sophomore Evan Pait in the sixth.

The eye-catcher, however, was Wooten. His rocky first-inning start and 3-0 deficit after three innings faded when he began the fifth facing the top of the order and nearing the end of his state rule pitch count. Hollingsworth, his catcher, kept asking for the heater, and the three-sport standout reached in his tank to deliver on his third time through the lineup.

“Stud!” Smith, the Randleman coach, said of the effort. “I told him after the game, he’s a helluva competitor.”

Pait equally lit up in review.

“Freddy pitched his tail off,” he said. “He battled. I told him how many pitches he had left in the sixth. He had 20 to go. We put in two sophs, and Jacob finished, and they did a good job.

“It’s the best team we’ve played.”

Wooten struck out 12, walked three and allowed five hits. White struck out six and walked one. Right-hander Evan Pait (1-2) took the loss in relief.

The Tigers struck for two runs in the first and another in the third. Trey Way drove in runs with a double in the first and a single in the third; he scored in the first on a wild pitch.

The Eagles were hungry for baserunners throughout. They were stranded at third base in the first and at second in the third, the serious threats far less than Saturday night in Wheat Swamp.

But with the season on the line as the game grew late in the fifth inning, Hollingsworth had the at-bat of a lifetime. Meares had plated sophomore Ethan Johnson with a sacrifice fly, Wooten had walked, and he and McKoy occupied second and third bases after steals.

Hollingsworth fell behind Purvis 0-2 in the count but brought the faithful to their collective feet with a single inside third base and down the left field line to tie the game. Back on the mound in the sixth and seventh, Wooten kept pumping in the strikes.

The bottom of the seventh inning, once tied and with the bases full of Eagles, was heart-wrenching.

Pait, the head coach, said he didn’t worry too much early.

“Freddy didn’t keep them off balance, but once he settled in, he calmed right down,” he said.

And the resilience that marked a season for the ages never let up.

“It sucks for the seniors,” Pait said. “They’re upset.”

Understandably so, he added, but with so much of which to be proud. In Eagles baseball history, nobody has done it better.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @journalbladen.com.