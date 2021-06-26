Meares’ school and state historic season earns Three Rivers’ Player of the Year; five from county all-conference

TABOR CITY — Five Bladen County high school baseball players are on the all-conference team as announced by the league president on Saturday, led by East Bladen senior Zach Meares.

He was chosen the Player of the Year after one of the best performances in school and state history. He was joined on the all-conference team by the Eagles’ seniors Lefrederick Wooten, Brady Hollingsworth and Jacob Priest, and West Bladen junior Devon Strange. Honorable mention picks for the schools were the Eagles’ seniors Drew Sholar, Tyler Hill and RaSean McKoy, and juniors Raymond Autry and Ethan Johnson; and Knights’ juniors Bryley Williams and Brycen Blackmon.

The league gives an award to the coach of the league champion, and that went to East Bladen’s Grant Pait in a share with East Columbus’ Brad Smith.

East Bladen and East Columbus were co-champions with 6-1 records, while West Bladen was 3-4. The Eagles reached the state semifinals, finishing 12-5 after an eight-inning loss to Randleman.

Meares, a right-handed pitcher and shortstop signed with UNC Pembroke, was 8-0 on the mound with a 0.16 earned run average. He struck out 79, walked only 12, and gave up just 11 hits in 44 innings. He had pitching victories and a 0.00 ERA against four teams in the regular season that would go on to the 1-A and 2-A state playoffs, and he had pitching victories and a 0.00 ERA in the playoffs in wins at Croatan in the first round and North Lenoir in the state quarterfinals.

According to the N.C. High School Athletic Association record book on its website, and with teams still playing this weekend in championships, Meares posted the seventh-lowest ERA for a season in state history, just behind the 0.15 of Ryan Waldrep from Rocky Mount in 2006 — which is also the lowest this century.

Unofficially through compilation of research, Meares earned a pitching win in each of four Eagles seasons starting with a freshman victory over now-defunct South Robeson High. His career totals are a 12-1 record with two saves, an 0.98 ERA, 113 strikeouts in 71 innings pitched, and only 33 walks and 38 hits allowed.

The state record book has a 100-inning minimum for ERA leaders, and it has no distinction for new pitch-count rules that have come into effect.

Offensively, Meares hit for a .373 clip, driving in 13 runs. He had 19 hits, including two triples and three doubles. Among regular starters, his batting average was second only to Priest’s .389, and his on-base percentage of .535 was second only to Hollingsworth’s .543.

The rest of the all-conference team included East Columbus’ Landyn Potter, Aaron Mitchell, Elijah Bunting and Jerome Beck; Whiteville’s John Cook and Jacob Allgood; West Columbus’ Justin Connor and Ethan Hinson; Fairmont’s Quentin Hunt and Malachi Gales; South Columbus’ John Harvey Gore; St. Pauls’ Issac Garner; and Red Springs’ Terrance Barfield.

The remaining honorable mention choices were East Columbus’ Coltin Simmons, J.J. Faulkner, A.J. Jones, Alan Ellis and J.T. Junious; Whiteville’s Fisher Soles, Ty Lawson and Bud Baldwin; West Columbus’ Ethan Hilbourn, Austin Booth and L.B. Allen; Fairmont’s Noah Parker and Cameron Hodge; South Columbus’ Luke Stocks and E.J. Tisdale; St. Pauls’ Josh Henderson and Antonio Candelaria; and Red Springs’ Lenny Berrios and Dorian Bryant.

