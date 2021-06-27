2-A Track: Two top 10s achieved in long jump at state championship

GREENSBORO — Two Bladen County long jumpers garnered top-10 finishes Saturday in Truist Stadium on the campus of N.C. A&T in the high school state 2-A track championships.

East Bladen sophomore Malcolm Bolden, the Mideast Regional champion, was fifth with a jump of 20 feet. West Bladen senior Shy’ron Adams lept 19 feet, 9.5 inches to come in seventh.

Bolden’s four points were all of his team’s scoring, giving East Bladen a finish tied for 38th; Adams’ two points gave West Bladen a tie for 49th.

Neither the Lady Eagles or Lady Knights, who each tied for ninth in the Mideast Regional, scored in the meet.

The North Lincoln boys and girls each ruled the championships. Burlington Cummings was runner-up among the girls and Croatan third; Lake Norman Charter was second among the boys with Cummings third.

In other events:

• East Bladen senior Devin Bowen, the Mideast Regional champion, was 11th in the discus with a toss of 104 feet, 4 inches.

• East Bladen’s three boys relay teams were 12th, 12th and 13th. The 12th-place marks came in the 400 and 800, and the 13th was in the 3,200 — where the Eagles were Mideast Regional champion — in 9 minutes, 23.96 seconds.

• West Bladen senior Tinyauh Rhoda was 13th in the 200, clocking 28.2 seconds.

• West Bladen junior Jessalynn Vendricks, the Mideast Regional champion, was 14th in the shot put at 29 feet, 9.75 inches.

• East Bladen senior A.J. Smith was 14th in the 3,200 in 12 minutes, 20.35 seconds.

• East Bladen’s girls 800-meter relay team was 15th in 1 minute, 58.84 seconds.