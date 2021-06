EAST ARCADIA — The Carolina Bengals, a semi-professional football team that will play in the Legion Stadium Complex in Wilmington, will hold a signing ceremony and “meet and greet” for players and cheer squad on July 10 at 5 p.m.

The event is at 1665 East Arcadia Road, in Riegelwood.

Fans can get photos and meet the team.

A flyer advertises a special guest appearance by the Tennessee Titans’ Larrell Murchison, a product of East Bladen High, Louisburg College and N.C. State.