Six NFL players here on Saturday for Larrell Murchison’s first Community Funday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Larrell Murchison, the Tennessee Titans defensive lineman born and raised here, is offering a Community Funday featuring six NFL players on Saturday at Elizabethtown Middle School.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. and continue until about 3 p.m. He’ll be joined by Alim McNeill of the Detroit Lions, James Smith-Williams of the Washington Football Team, Kobe Smith of Tampa Bay, D.J. Wonnum of the Minnesota Vikings, and fellow Titans teammate Teair Tart.

The event is for boys and girls of all ages, and all activities are free. There will be food and drink for cooling off, including popcorn and cotton candy, that is also free of charge; there’ll be some vendors with other food options for sale.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun,” Murchison said Tuesday.

There’ll be games that are not related to football, and some activities that are football-centered. Soccer, volleyball, inflatable bounce houses — all are part of what will take place.

Murchison said a team Tik Tok dance off competition will be among the highlights as the day progresses.

The NFL players will be available at the conclusion to sign items that can be brought, and Murchison said there’ll be a few giveaways. The athletes also plan to spend time talking with the youngsters, sharing encouragement, advice, and providing answers to questions they may offer.

Murchison played at East Bladen High School for head coach Robby Priest, then went to Louisburg College and N.C. State. He’ll begin his second season with the Titans this fall, and has been attending training workouts this spring and summer.

Tart is a second-year defensive lineman who played collegiately at Florida International.

McNeill and Williams were teammates of Murchison at N.C. State. McNeill is a rookie from Raleigh, taken in the third round of the NFL Draft this spring; Smith-Williams is in his second season in Washington.

Smith, who played at South Carolina, was an undrafted rookie with the Titans prior to the 2020 season, then was on the Super Bowl champion Bucs practice squad during the year. Wonnum, another product of the Gamecocks’ program, is a second-year defensive lineman for the Vikings.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.