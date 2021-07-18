ELIZABETHTOWN — As the night grew darker, Elizabethtown and Bladen County teams prepared for their first game of the state championship baseball tournament — against each other.

Most found it strange that Elizabethtown, a town in Bladen County, had to face the Bladen County team in the opening round of the 12-team double-elimination Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 1 bracket. Coaches from both teams said that while it is a bit confusing, that’s how it’s always been. Team members from both teams know each other so there’s no bitterness between teams. In fact, victory for one would be bittersweet for both.

Elizabethtown, which won the 2019 state title last time this event was contested, prevailed 12-0 in a game ending an hour before midnight. Elizabethtown 12-year-old pitcher Easton Bostic said he learned to not take anything lightly and to step up and keep going. He felt good about his performance although he felt he could have done even better.

Still, he struck out 12 and walked one pitching the shutout.

Elizabethtown plays today at 8 against Sampson County, a 15-1 winner over Richlands. Bladen County is in an elimination game with Richlands at noon.

Keith Wren, main coach for Bladen County, said that the main goal for the kids is to have fun.

“We know some of the kids on the other team and we already played them,” Wren said. “We’ve got to change some things to try to do better this time.”

Wren said that seeing a big turnout for the tournaments is going to do a lot for the town and the county’s economy.

Elizabethtown head coach Cory Corbett said that from the start, his team was hungry. They wanted to win this first game, succeeded, and will take each game one inning at a time and treat every game as if it is their first game.

“We’ve been working hard,” Corbett said. “They deserve it and we deserve it.”

Elizabethtown has been practicing for about two months now, according to the main coach.

“They have a good mental standpoint,” coach Brooks Tatum said. “They’ve been here before.”

Fans for Elizabethtown and Bladen County all mingled together to watch as the game unfolded.

Ty Powell and Ylaundra Hall, fans of the Elizabethtown team, came out to the tournament in support. Powell hopes to see Elizabethtown take the title later this week.

Joe Bryant came to see his nephew, Luke Bryant, play for the Bladen County team. Joe didn’t have much to say about the situation, wishing the teams could have played someone else. He stated that the loss on Saturday meant that they couldn’t lose on Sunday. But he would tell every player to do their best and just swing the bat.

“The scoreboard speaks for itself,” Wren said at the end of the game.

Tatum said it was a good game between the two teams.

“We take it one game at a time,” Tatum said.

Corbett and another Elizabethtown coach, Teffery McKoy, said their team started off slow and could do better for their next game but they were happy with the end result once their players woke up and really started to play the game.

