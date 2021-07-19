Dixie: Rain halts Sunday games, adjusts schedule of both Majors tournaments

DIXIE YOUTH
BASEBALL
MAJORS
DIVISION 1
SUNDAY
Winners bracket
Leland vs. Fairmont, ppd., rain
Elizabethtown vs. Sampson County, ppd., rain
West Robeson vs. Whiteville National, ppd., rain
Elimination games
Bladen County 6, Richlands 1
South Park 16, Dunn 6
Whiteville American vs. Columbus County, ppd., rain
MONDAY
Winners bracket
Leland vs. Fairmont, 5 p.m.
Elizabethtown vs. Sampson County, 7 p.m.
West Robeson vs. Whiteville National, 7 p.m.
Elimination games
Whiteville American vs. Columbus County, 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Winners bracket
Elizabethtown-Sampson County winner vs. West Robeson-Whiteville National winner, 8 p.m.
Elimination games
South Park vs. Whiteville American-Columbus County winner, 2 p.m.
Bladen County vs. West Robeson-Whiteville National loser, 4 p.m.
Elizabethtown-Sampson County loser vs. Leland-Fairmont loser, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 2
SUNDAY
Winners bracket
Riegelwood vs. Lockwood Folly, ppd., rain
Elimination games
Southwest Onslow 9, Wallace 3
Shallotte 7, Rose Hill 4
Stanley vs. Burgaw, ppd., rain
MONDAY
Winners bracket
Riegelwood vs. Lockwood Folly, 5 p.m.
Elimination game
Stanley vs. Burgaw, 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Winners bracket
South Columbus vs. Riegelwood-Lockwood Folly winner, 7:30 p.m.
Elimination games
Riegelwood-Lockwood Folly loser vs. Stanley-Burgaw winner, 3:30 p.m.
Southwest Onslow vs. Shallotte, 5:30 p.m.
ELIZABETHTOWN — Rain played spoiler Sunday afternoon at Leinwand Park in the Dixie Youth Baseball state tournaments.
Officials are hoping weather permits resuming play today in the Majors Division 1 and Division 2 events. Games not completed Sunday are scheduled to resume at 3 p.m. in the double-elimination tournaments, with the rest of Sunday’s schedule to follow in adjusted time slots.
Games scheduled originally for Monday are now planned for Tuesday.
In the Division 1 bracket, Elizabethtown’s matchup with Sampson County is tonight at 7. Bladen County, a 6-1 winner over Richlands on Sunday, next plays Tuesday at 4 p.m. against the loser of tonight’s West Robeson-Whiteville National game.