Dixie: Rain halts Sunday games, adjusts schedule of both Majors tournaments

July 19, 2021 Bladen Journal Sports, Top Stories 0
Bladen Journal

DIXIE YOUTH

BASEBALL

MAJORS

DIVISION 1

SUNDAY

Winners bracket

Leland vs. Fairmont, ppd., rain

Elizabethtown vs. Sampson County, ppd., rain

West Robeson vs. Whiteville National, ppd., rain

Elimination games

Bladen County 6, Richlands 1

South Park 16, Dunn 6

Whiteville American vs. Columbus County, ppd., rain

MONDAY

Winners bracket

Leland vs. Fairmont, 5 p.m.

Elizabethtown vs. Sampson County, 7 p.m.

West Robeson vs. Whiteville National, 7 p.m.

Elimination games

Whiteville American vs. Columbus County, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

Winners bracket

Elizabethtown-Sampson County winner vs. West Robeson-Whiteville National winner, 8 p.m.

Elimination games

South Park vs. Whiteville American-Columbus County winner, 2 p.m.

Bladen County vs. West Robeson-Whiteville National loser, 4 p.m.

Elizabethtown-Sampson County loser vs. Leland-Fairmont loser, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 2

SUNDAY

Winners bracket

Riegelwood vs. Lockwood Folly, ppd., rain

Elimination games

Southwest Onslow 9, Wallace 3

Shallotte 7, Rose Hill 4

Stanley vs. Burgaw, ppd., rain

MONDAY

Winners bracket

Riegelwood vs. Lockwood Folly, 5 p.m.

Elimination game

Stanley vs. Burgaw, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

Winners bracket

South Columbus vs. Riegelwood-Lockwood Folly winner, 7:30 p.m.

Elimination games

Riegelwood-Lockwood Folly loser vs. Stanley-Burgaw winner, 3:30 p.m.

Southwest Onslow vs. Shallotte, 5:30 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Rain played spoiler Sunday afternoon at Leinwand Park in the Dixie Youth Baseball state tournaments.

Officials are hoping weather permits resuming play today in the Majors Division 1 and Division 2 events. Games not completed Sunday are scheduled to resume at 3 p.m. in the double-elimination tournaments, with the rest of Sunday’s schedule to follow in adjusted time slots.

Games scheduled originally for Monday are now planned for Tuesday.

In the Division 1 bracket, Elizabethtown’s matchup with Sampson County is tonight at 7. Bladen County, a 6-1 winner over Richlands on Sunday, next plays Tuesday at 4 p.m. against the loser of tonight’s West Robeson-Whiteville National game.