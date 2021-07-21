Dixie: If not for the volunteers, state tournaments wouldn’t be the same – or perhaps even exist

DIXIE YOUTH BASEBALL MAJORS DIVISION 1 TUESDAY Winners bracket Elizabethtown d. Whiteville National, no contest Elimination games South Park 6, Columbus County 1 West Robeson 5, Bladen County 0 Leland 4, Sampson County 0 WEDNESDAY Winners bracket Elizabethtown vs. Fairmont, 7:30 p.m. Elimination games South Park vs. West Robeson, 5:30 p.m. THURSDAY Winners bracket Elizabethtown-Fairmont winner vs. West Robeson-South Park winner, 7:30 p.m. Elimination game Elizabethtown-Fairmont loser vs. Leland, 5:30 p.m. DIVISION 2 TUESDAY Winners bracket Riegelwood 10, South Columbus 0 Elimination games Burgaw 8, Lockwood Folly 6 Southwest Onslow 11, Shallotte 6 WEDNESDAY Winners bracket Riegelwood vs. Burgaw, 7:30 p.m. Elimination game South Columbus vs. Southwest Onslow, 5:30 p.m. THURSDAY Winners bracket Note: If Riegelwood wins Wednesday, it plays winner of South Columbus-Southwest Onslow winner. If Burgaw wins Wednesday, there will be three teams remaining and a draw necessary to determine the pairing of two teams with the third team getting a bye.

ELIZABETHTOWN — There’s no shortage of volunteers to help the community host two Dixie Youth Baseball tournaments.

League President Mark Gillespie said that for this weeks’ tournament, they had about 70 volunteers running the show since the start, although it may be more.

“There’s no way we can pull this off without them,” Gillespie said of the volunteers. “There’s so many little things that have to be done and carried out. There’s no way all of the board members could carry everything out on their own.”

Gillespie noted that different volunteers do different things to keep the tournament running smoothly. One said to him, “Hey, man, just call if you need me.”

They did — he’s cooking on a grill.

Volunteer members spent Tuesday evening swatting away gnats and wiping away their sweat while volunteering to make sure every blade of glass was just right and everything was swell in the concession stand among other places.

“We want to show everyone a good time,” Gillespie said. “Some volunteers stay in Elizabethtown, some White Lake, they’re from all over.”

The only people paid at a Dixie Youth tournament are the umpires.

Gillespie said it’s an event that brings communities together.

A short list of the key people making this one work are Rich Glenn Jr., Smiley Butler, Janet Kinlaw, Jammie Harris, Angela Perkins, Glenn McKeithan, Kendrick Eason, Ray Marlowe, Lee Cole, Joe Melvin, Les Hill, Grant Paiton, Alan West and Kory Hair.

“I played Dixie Youth for six to seven years as a kid in Clarkton,” McKeithan said. “I’ve just been helping around the park as far as fixing things up.”

There are people handling duties in the concession stands, at the gates and a few other places.

“I do whatever needs to be done,” Glenn said. “A lot of us are childhood friends and we’re here to make a good atmosphere for the kids.

“If it wasn’t for the volunteers, so much wouldn’t happen.”

Butler, a board member, is also a volunteer. He’s coached since 2005.

“I like to work with kids that don’t have the talent but have the heart,” Butler said. “I don’t get mad about nothing. I’m happy all the time. Everybody here is on this earth for a reason.”

Cole has a kid in the sport but he mostly comes to support the league and the community.

“It’s all about coming together as a community and making sure we put on a nice tournament for the state,” Cole said.

Host Elizabethtown moved into the game of the last two unbeatens with a no contest victory over Whiteville National on Tuesday evening in the Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 1 tournament.

The double-elimination event continues today. Elizabethtown takes on Fairmont at 7:30 p.m. There are five teams remaining, and one will be eliminated today.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@bladenjournal.com.