ELIZABETHTOWN — Dixie Youth Baseball is about more than just winning a tournament championship trophy.

There’s a genuine sense of community, and an emphasis on good sportsmanship.

According to state Director Carey Wrenn, the good sportsmanship award is just as important as the championship trophy — which is why the two are the same size. There’s two of them up for grabs here this week as Dixie Youth Baseball’s Majors Division 1 and Division 2 tournaments are contested.

Elizabethtown and Fairmont met Wednesday night, the last two unbeatens in the Division 1 bracket, and parties from both side agreed the sportsmanship trophy is just as important as being named state champion. Testifying to that was what took place when a Fairmont player went down during the game. His teammates and coaches, and Elizabethtown’s coaches, came to his aid; the E’town players took a knee on the grass.

According to a grandparent of an Elizabethtown team member, when someone is only playing for a championship they’re only concerned with the scoreboard, but when there is sportsmanship, they’re playing for the heart of it.

“I think they’re playing for the sportsmanship,” Melissa Tatum, meemaw of Claxton Tatum, 12, said at the Wednesday night game. “This group of players have good attitudes. They are all stars. I think they show good sportsmanship all the way around. They have a good attitude.”

Others from the Elizabethtown team were proud to see the team show sportsmanship to the Fairmont team.

Michelle McCracken, with player C.J. McCracken, said that it was important for the players to respect each other, including all of the other teams.

Michelle has been apart of the Dixie Youth crowd since the kids were around 4 to 5 years old. She said the judges go around during the games and look to make sure the players don’t smack talk to each other and are respectful.

“It all depends on if one of them gets tagged out and either says OK or gets mad,” Michelle said.

Parents from the Fairmont team also stated how important good sportsmanship is for the games.

“I do understand what it means to be a good citizen, to understand giving back to their community and to treat others with respect and kindness,” said April Whittemore Locklear, the mom of Laettner Locklear. “It’s what they’ve learned from T-ball. It’s basically sportsmanship. It’s about team-building. It’s about being a leader and about being able to sit down and listen to one another.”

April believes that sportsmanship is about being a good citizen, which is going to lead over into their schoolwork, places of worship, and into their career where they’re really going to blossom.

“They’re having to communicate, get over themselves and their ego and they’re having to control their emotions,” April said.

