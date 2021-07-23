Dixie: Baseball players build relationships through travel ball

DIXIE YOUTH BASEBALL MAJORS DIVISION 1 THURSDAY Winners bracket West Robeson 9, Elizabethtown 6 Elimination game Fairmont 14, Leland 8 FRIDAY Semifinals Elizabethtown vs. Fairmont, 6:30 p.m. SATURDAY Championship West Robeson vs. Elizabethtown-Fairmont winner, 10 a.m. DIVISION 2 THURSDAY Championship series Riegelwood 11, South Columbus 0 Note: South Columbus plays Burgaw on Friday night at 6:30 for the state’s second berth into the World Series.

ELIZABETHTOWN — State baseball championship tournaments, like the two being staged here this week, can be a chance for players to experience competition against different foes.

For a good number of them, however, it’s a chance to see teammates from travel ball.

Twenty-three teams from across the state, many of them more centered in southeastern North Carolina, converged for the Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 1 and Division 2 tournaments that started last weekend. From adjacent counties to Bladen and a few others nearby, players represented a number of the travel teams. Champions will be crowned this weekend.

One parent, Albert Lewis, explained that travel ball is just as it sounds. Teams from all over travel every weekend to battle it out and keep their skills in check. They may be from the same town or city, or they may be from different counties. But when together, the team has a sense of its own community or family.

Travel ball differs from recreational leagues on a number of levels. Foremost, it showcases players who early on have made a little more committment to the sport.

Fairmont parent April Whittemore Locklear said parents need to be careful when having their kid in travel ball because they don’t have much of a break from the sport. If players are constantly making the same motions, then they can burn out too early in their development.

Lewis’ son, Zamar, was in travel ball since he was 9 years old. He’s 16 now. Zamar said that he really enjoyed travel ball, and has fond memories of traveling from hotel room to hotel room.

Albert Lewis stated that while recreational baseball is good, there is a chance that a lot of the players are playing so that they have somewhere to be and something to do.

In this week’s tournaments, players have a lot of experiences to draw upon. Players say they may be pitted against each other for Dixie Youth, but through travel ball alliances, there’s a bond. They root for each other, though knowing someone will come up short on the scoreboard.

Either way, a friend plays on.

Albert Lewis stated that the cost and the destinations can be a negative side of travel ball because it can be a bit much. However, he feels the benefits outweigh the negatives.

“It enhances their skills,” Lewis said.

And, in that respect, there’s a commonality with the Dixie Youth tournaments. Plus, there’s a lifetime of memories — hotels yes, but also, the competition on the field and certainly the teammates.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@bladenjournal.com.