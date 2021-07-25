ELIZABETHTOWN — Teams from West Robeson and Riegelwood have prevailed in the Dixie Youth Baseball state championship tournaments here.

West Robeson topped host Elizabethtown 6-2 on Saturday morning to rally back through the elimination bracket and earn a berth in the Majors Division 1 World Series. Riegelwood dominated the Majors Division 2 tournament, outscoring opponents 76-4 en route to the state title and concluding on Thursday with a 11-0 rout of South Columbus.

Both events were double-elimination; 12 teams competed in the Division 1 event and 11 in the Division 2 bracket.

In the Division 2 tournament, Burgaw won the sportsmanship award. In Division 1, South Park was awarded the Charles Lennon Sportsmanship Award.

The state is granted two berths to the World Series this year in Division 2. A game for the second berth was staged Friday night, and Burgaw prevailed 2-0 over South Columbus to earn that spot.

West Robeson opens World Series play Aug. 7 in Laurel, Mississippi, against the Texas state champion. In Division 2 World Series play, Riegelwood faces the runner-up team from Mississippi on Friday, and Burgaw faces the Georgia state champion.

West Robeson won its opener 12-4 over South Park, then dropped a 3-2 decision to Whiteville National. Faced with no ability to lose again, West Robeson trudged past Bladen County 5-0 on Tuesday, South Park 10-0 on Wednesday, Elizabethtown 9-6 on Thursday to hand the last unbeaten its first loss, and then topped the hosts again on Saturday.

Riegelwood never lost in six outings and scored in double figures every game. The squad defeated Burgaw 16-0, Rose Hill 12-0, Lockwood Folly 15-0, South Columbus 10-0 in the game of the last two unbeatens, and Burgaw 12-4 before shutting out South Columbus a second time.

Host Elizabethtown, with several players that had advanced to the World Series two summers ago as part of the state champion Division 1 AAA team, opened with a 12-0 win over Bladen County. E’town followed with a 10-4 win over Sampson County, a no contest advance past Whiteville National, and a 14-3 win over Fairmont before falling to West Robeson on Thursday. Tournament advance and a draw determined the pairing for the final three teams, and Elizabethtown eliminated Fairmont 10-4 on Friday night to earn the Saturday spot opposite West Robeson.

Bladen County’s two losses were to the championship game finalists. After the loss to Elizabethtown, the team defeated Richlands 6-1 before the 5-0 loss to eventual champion West Robeson.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.