Garrett Melvin became the first boys soccer player from East Bladen High School to participate in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West game last week in Greensboro.

Melvin was the second chosen. Gabe Barber was selected a year earlier, when all of the East-West all-star games were canceled because of COVID-19.

Eagles’ head coach Jay Raynor reports that Melvin played about 60 minutes. He played on the left and right wings, center forward and center back. The veteran coach said, “He had a good showing and held his own contributing in many ways to the East’s 3-2 victory over the West.

“Garrett played extremely well and in my opinion was one of the fittest on the field. Garrett looked like he was in midseason form.”

Raynor praised his work ethic to prepare for the midsummer showcase event, and his abilities during the contest that helped set up teammates for success.

“I am extremely proud of Garrett for his accomplishments as well as what he has done for our soccer program,” Raynor said. “Garrett has raised the bar and set it high for those players who are coming behind him.”

Melvin has yet to make a choice on college, Raynor said.

During this past season, Melvin helped lead the Eagles to the second round of the 2-A state playoffs and a 9-2 record. He was named 2-A all-state by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association, and Player of the Year in the Three Rivers Conference. In four seasons with the program, Melvin’s teams were 65-10-3 and reached at least the second round of the playoffs every season.

The East had an own-goal and two goals from Drew Lovelace in its victory.

In the girls soccer game, the East and West teams played to a 1-1 draw.

Football

Though no players from West Bladen or East Bladen were chosen, there was a Bladen County connection to the East-West football game.

Russell Dove, the head coach at South Columbus, was an assistant coach for the East. Dove is a Bladenboro native who attended the old Bladenboro High School.

The West defeated the East 7-0 on a late third-quarter score.

Basketball

In the basketball tilts, the East won the boys game 116-92 and the West won the girls game 87-66.

