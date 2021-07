ELIZABETHTOWN — Registration is ongoing for Bladen County Parks & Recreation soccer.

The period to sign up ends Aug. 27. The Rec Dept. wishes for families to use the bladeninfo.org link to sign up, or to come by the office. More information is available by calling 910-862-6770.

The ages are as of Aug. 1. Tot soccer is ages 3-4 and costs $30; fee for ages 5-14 is $35.