East Bladen third, West Bladen fifth in Wachovia Cup league standings

CHAPEL HILL — With a championship in girls soccer and a share of one in baseball, East Bladen surged to a strong third-place finish in the Wachovia Cup standings for the Three Rivers Conference.

The second spring season included those sports and boys tennis. West Bladen finished fifth among the nine teams in the league, boosted by a cross country championship in January and a second-place tie in the softball campaign that finished in the first spring season.

Whiteville was the conference cup winner, amassing 95.5 points. St. Pauls, which reached the state 2-AA football championship game, was second with 91.5 points.

East Bladen had 83 points, Fairmont 60.5, West Bladen 59, South Columbus 58, Red Springs 57, West Columbus 43 and East Columbus 38.5.

The Wolfpack’s overall supremacy included league titles in boys golf and girls tennis, and second-place finishes in volleyball, girls basketball, boys tennis, and a tie in softball.

St. Pauls won titles in football, volleyball, girls basketball and boys basketball.

East Bladen was second in boys soccer and girls tennis, and third in football, girls basketball and boys tennis. West Bladen’s other top-three finish, in addition to softball and cross country, was a tie in volleyball.

This was the final year of the Three Rivers Conference.

East Bladen and West Bladen, starting this month, begin competing in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference with Clinton, Midway, Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls.

Clinton and Midway were in the 2-A East Central Conference this past year, and finished second and third, respectively, in its Wachovia Cup standings behind East Duplin.

