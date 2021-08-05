SPIVEY’S CORNER — The Performance Ford Sampson County Jamboree high school football scrimmage session lineups are set.

Midway High is hosting in Sloan Stadium on Aug. 13. Admission is $7 for fans, with tickets at the gate and available on GoFan.com.

East Bladen and West Bladen are participating, along with fellow conference foes Clinton and the Raiders.

The following is the schedule:

• 5:30 p.m.: North Johnston vs. East Bladen.

• 6:30 p.m.: Hobbton vs. West Bladen.

• 7:30 p.m.: Lakewood vs. North Lenoir.

• 8:30 p.m.: Clinton vs. East Duplin.

• 9:30 p.m.: Midway vs. Rosewood.

East Bladen’s other scrimmage is Wednesday, a return to the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree in Lumberton. The Eagles will match up against Trask.

West Bladen also scrimmages Wednesday, going to North Brunswick in the afternoon.

Both the Eagles and Knights open the season on Aug. 20.