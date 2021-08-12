BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
EAST BLADEN
• Head coach: Wilson Bolden (sixth year).
• Last year: Three Rivers Conference didn’t hold a championship meet; qualified a runner to state championship for first time.
• League: Eagles now run in the Southeastern Athletic Conference with all 2-A schools West Bladen, Clinton, Midway, Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls.
• Dates: Season begins Sept. 1 at Clinton; co-hosts a meet with West Bladen on Sept. 22 at Bladen County Park.
WEST BLADEN
• Head coach: Brian McCleney (third year).
• Last year: Three Rivers Conference didn’t hold a championship meet.
• Top returners: Keegan Haraldson was all-conference as a junior last year.
• League: Knights now run in the Southeastern Athletic Conference with all 2-A schools East Bladen, Clinton, Midway, Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls.
• Dates: Season begins Sept. 1 at Clinton; co-hosts a meet with East Bladen on Sept. 22 at Bladen County Park.