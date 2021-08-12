GIRLS TENNIS

EAST BLADEN

• Head coach: Megan Kirby (14th year).

• Last year: Second in Three Rivers Conference at 7-1, and 7-1 overall.

• Top returners: Seniors Heather Hardin and Jayden Willington are the top returners from last year’s team. Both were undefeated in singles play last year at the No. 4 and 5 seeds, respectively. Hardin was all-conference.

• Kirby: “We’ll do well if some of our returning players that were not in the top six last year are able to get some wins.”

• League: Kirby says, “Clinton is historically a strong team, West Bladen should be pretty strong this year and Fairmont had some girls that were pretty good that should be returning.”

• Dates: Season opens Aug. 24 hosting St. Pauls; Lady Eagles host West Bladen on Sept. 2 and visit their rival Sept. 28.

WEST BLADEN

• Head coach: Billy Bryant (fourth year, 29-8).

• Last year: Fifth in Three Rivers Conference at 2-4, and 2-4 overall.

• Top returners: Kaden Thurman and Lainey Autry, as sophomores, gave West Bladen yet another league doubles championship and a spot at the Mideast Regional. Thurman was all-conference.

• League: Lady Knights now compete in all 2-A league with East Bladen, Clinton, Midway, Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls.

• Dates: Season opens Aug. 19 hosting East Columbus; Lady Knights visit East Bladen on Sept. 2 and host their rival Sept. 28.