BLADENBORO — West Bladen fell to East Columbus 6-3 in the girls high school tennis season opener on Thursday.

The Lady Knights of fourth-year head coach Billy Bryant and the Lady Gators were previously together as members of the Three Rivers Conference.

• Singles: Lady Knights senior Courtney Hester defeated Lillie Rogers 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2; sophomore Yari Santana topped Hannah King 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4.

• Doubles: Lady Knights junior Haley Bryan and freshman Kiera Lewis were winners at No. 3.

• Next: West Bladen 0-1, opens 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference play against visiting Midway on Tuesday.