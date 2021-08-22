McKoy, talented three-sport standout with multiple 1,100-yard rushing seasons, hoping for a chance with ECU

GREENVILLE — Just a chance.

That’s all the two-time 1,100-yard rusher from East Bladen High School is seeking. He hopes there’s one for him at East Carolina.

RaSean McKoy was a dazzling display of athletic prowess for the Eagles. Not only did he run and defend for the gridiron Eagles of Robby Priest, but he also patrolled in front of the 400-foot sign in center field for the diamond nine on their way to the 2-A Eastern finals, and he was instrumental in the first winning season in basketball since 2013-14 — when he was in fifth grade.

With a 4.2 grade-point-average, McKoy had choices. ECU, because of its academic offerings, was the pick.

But he’s up against a bit of red tape trying to find a way onto the football team. He didn’t a chance to walk-on yet, and the Pirates are squeezed on what they can do. Head coach Mike Houston’s program has 125 on the roster and has long been a success story for walk-ons, especially those “on the other side of I-95.”

With COVID-19, the NCAA granted every athlete a free year of eligibility. As one assistant coach said Saturday at media day, kids across the country in the high school Class of 2021 got screwed. Opportunities just aren’t there like they have been, both in scholarships and walk-ons.

“This is the biggest roster we’ve carried into the season,” Houston said, answering a question on walk-ons, roster limits and the NCAA’s decision. “There’s lots of issues that go along with that, that nobody else has to deal with other than Jon Gilbert, and the administration and myself. Title IX, within the athletic department, really limits some things so I think that’s the frustrating thing about the NCAA, just throwing that blanket waiver out there, and now the institutions are left to kind of work through how to make it work.”

Gilbert is the ECU athletics director.

“But within our programs wherever I’ve been,” Houston continued, “it has always been an opportunity where you earn what you get. So, you come here as a walk-on, like Elijah Morris, Tyler Snead, now Maceo Donald, you come here as a walk-on and you go out there and perform on the field, you’ll be rewarded. And I tell the kids, I could care less — I don’t care what your name is, I don’t care what you look like, I don’t care where you’re from, I don’t care if you’re a scholarship, walk-on — I don’t care. The best players are going to play. And the best players will separate themselves by the way they perform on the practice field.

“I think this is a place where you can come here and get a chance. And you have numerous examples of that on our roster.”

Getting to the practice field, however, is the hurdle.

McKoy hasn’t given up. Priest is encouraging him, to keep working out as he waits, to be ready when he finds his way in and then show ‘em.

Unless the NCAA declares another free year, this special exemption is done. There will be some athletes still benefitting an extra year, but the usual exit of a senior class — those in final year of eligibility — and the usual incoming scholarship and walk-ons will return to normal.

Those from the Class of 2021 that didn’t give up may still be fighting through a larger pool, like those graduating from high school this winter or spring. But already being on campus, already knocking on the door can’t hurt.

Just a chance. That’s all McKoy wants. His abilities, if Houston gets to see them, will determine the rest.

