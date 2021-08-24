Knights roll to 7-0 triumph in debut of new head coach

CERRO GORDO — The Kristen Parker era of West Bladen High boys soccer couldn’t have started any better.

The Knights pummeled host West Columbus 7-0 on Monday in the season opener. Parker is in her first season with the program, having coached the girls team previously.

• Knights: Freshman Kevyn Labra, three goals; junior Daniel Gustafson, two goals; junior Cristian Sandoval and freshman Chris Labra, one goal each; assists by sophomore Javier De los Santos Francia and junior Josh DeLeon; three saves by sophomore Oswaldo Gonzalez, two by freshman Cade Allen. Knights led 1-0 at intermission.

• Next: West Bladen is 1-0, hosts South Columbus on Wednesday.