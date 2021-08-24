Eagles humbled in season opener by Wallace-Rose Hill

Wallace-RH … 62 East Bladen … 16 Wallace-Rose Hill | East Bladen 13 First downs 8 19-266 Rushes-yards 31-116 111 Passing yards 82 4-4-0 Passes 5-9-2 0 Punts 3-28.0 0 Fumbles 4-3 4-20 Penalties 5-34 Wallace-Rose Hill 28 7 20 7 — 62 East Bladen 0 16 0 0 —16 W — Antwon Montgomery 14 run (Lon Teachey kick), 9:01, 1st. W — Kanye Roberts 36 run (Lon Teachey kick), 4:39, 1st. W — Kaymond Farrior 65 punt return (Lon Teachey kick), 0:14.4, 1st. W — Kaymond Farrior 3 run (Lon Teachey kick), 0:00, 1st. E — Masion Brooks 36 run (Javius Brooks run), 9:02, 2nd. W — Kaymond Farrior 33 pass from Xzavier Pearsall (Lon Teachey kick), 7:50, 2nd. E — Safety, Jordan Mathis tackled Omari Shaw in end zone, 3:31, 2nd. E — Masion Brooks 1 run (run failed), 0:04.6, 2nd. W — Devine West 2 run (kick failed), 5:44, 3rd. W — Kanye Roberts 33 pass from Xzavier Pearsall (Larry Barber kick), 5:12, 3rd. W — Kaymond Farrior 52 run (Larry Barber kick), 2:05, 3rd. W — Tamarion Bellamy 51 fumble return (Larry Barber kick), 8:49, 4th. RUSHING WRH — Antwon Montgomery 8-129, Kanye Roberts 4-83, Kaymond Farrior 3-56, Devine West 1-2, Omari Shaw 1-(-2), team 2-(-2); EB — Masion Brooks 6-55, Sherman Monroe 14-50, Corey Ballard 7-7, Zavarion Palmer 1-4, Javius Brooks 2-0, Jordan Mathis 1-0. PASSING WRH — Xzavier Pearsall 4-4-0, 111 yards; EB — Javius Brooks 5-9-2, 82 yards. RECEIVING WRH — Torrey Davis 1-41 Kaymond Farrior 1-33, Kanye Roberts 1-33, Antwon Montgomery 1-4; EB — Nazire Smith 4-80, Masion Brooks 1-2.

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen was humbled with one of the worst losses in school history Monday night, falling 62-16 to Wallace-Rose Hill in the high school football season opener for each team.

The Eagles lost the turnover battle 5-0, were never closer than 19 after the first period, and surrendered touchdown returns by punt and fumble. The Bulldogs’ nine touchdowns included six from 33 yards or more away.

The East Central Conference guests, coached by Kevin Motsinger, had seven touchdowns on 23 snaps and completed all four passes. Ten of the 23 were for 10 or more yards. The 62 points were the most against a Robby Priest team, and most likely were a stadium and school record by an opponent; the Bulldogs hung 51 here in 2015 and the Eagles surrendered 56 at Burlington Cummings in 2004.

East Bladen of the Southeastern Athletic Conference trailed 35-16 at intermission, despite owning possession 17:26 of the first 24 minutes.

• Eagles: Sophomore Masion Brooks scored twice and junior Jordan Mathis, with assists by junior Kenneth Armstrong and senior Kory Smith, tackled Omari Shaw for a safety. Success running went to the right side behind seniors Donnie Ezzell and Nathan Lacewell. Senior Robert McKoy returned a kickoff 47 yards. Senior Nazire Smith, who led all receivers with four catches, defensively teamed with senior Zavarion Palmer for a touchdown-saving tackle ending a 52-yard run to the Eagles 7-yard-line on the final play of the first half.

• Bulldogs: Kaymond Farrior scored touchdowns twice by run, once by reception and once by punt return. Kanye Roberts ran for two touchdowns and Xzavier Pearsall threw for two touchdowns. Tamarion Bellamy returned a fumble for a score, Devin West had two interceptions, and Khemani Murphy and Jabari Carney had fumble recoveries.

• Sequence: The Eagles trailed 14-0 when Farrior took a punt return to the end zone with 14.4 seconds left in the first quarter. The ensuing kickoff was muffed but recovered inside the 10; on successive snaps, the Bulldogs’ Murphy got his fumble recovery and Farrior scored on the final play of the period for a 28-0 lead.

• Sequence 2: West scored on an end around with 5:44 left in the third quarter for a 41-16 lead, and Carney’s fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff was followed one snap later by Pearsall’s scoring hookup with Roberts. Three snaps later, West had his second interception and Farrior ran 52 yards to paydirt on the next play for a 55-16 cushion.

Next: East Bladen is 0-1, hosts South Columbus on Friday; Wallace-Rose Hill is 1-0, hosts Clinton on Friday.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.