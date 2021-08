ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen won its first home high school volleyball match on Tuesday, turning back North Brunswick 3-1.

The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor climbed to 2-1 on the season. The rallied for the triumph, prevailing 25-27, 28-26, 25-14, 25-13.

The victory over the Lady Scorpions was the second in as many days between the nonconference foes.

East Bladen is home to South Columbus on Thursday.