ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen dropped a 7-1 decision to visiting New Hanover on Tuesday evening in boys high school soccer.

The Eagles of the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference got a goal from junior Malcolm Bolden in the first half, when they fell behind 4-1. The 4-A Mideastern Conference members from Wilmington were the state 3-A runner-up to Weddington in March and have now outscored three foes this year 18-1.

• Eagles: Junior Jacob Nixon and senior Joel Johnson set up the Bolden goal, cutting into a 3-0 deficit.

• Raynor: Eagles’ 11th-year head coach Jay Raynor said, “Their movement off the ball and their decisions on the ball out-matched our play. We needed this game to learn and gain some experience. To play at a high level you have to experience it. The speed of play, the physicality, the technical ability — it’s another level. We needed to experience that and see who we really are.” The head coach noted the play of senior Chase Starkloff, junior Nathan Howell, and sophomores Lee Barnes and Zachary Metz defensively, Nixon in the midfield, and Johnson and Bolden.

• Wildcats: Goals by Charlie Letson twice, Haze Matthews, Aidan Payne, David Godin, J. Leon Didier and Liam Davis; assists, Luis Miranda twice, Letson, Payne and Christian Mullins.

• Next: East Bladen 1-1, hosts Whiteville on Thursday; New Hanover 3-0, play Cardinal Gibbons on Friday.